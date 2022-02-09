WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was reportedly considered for a role in the current feud between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy.

After previously confirming reports that said WWE called him about an upcoming return, Angle recently stated that WWE had plans for him to return to TV for a three week storyline, but plans were nixed at the last minute. He was still brought to Royal Rumble Weekend in St. Louis to meet with officials and film content for documentaries and other projects.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Angle was figured into the current storyline with Riddle and Randy Orton vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Otis.

There were pitches made that would’ve seen the recent Academic Challenge billed as The Three I’s Challenge, to play off Angle’s wrestling days and the three I’s he lived by – intensity, integrity, and intelligence.

There was also talk of Angle being used as a special guest referee at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but no other details were provided.

It’s possible WWE discussed Angle as the referee for RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy at Elimination Chamber, which has not been announced yet. The three week Academic Challenge wrapped this past Monday with RK-Bro getting the win, and earning a rematch for the titles. Next Monday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW will feature a RK-Broga Party (Toga Party), hosted by Riddle, with RK-Bro celebrating their Academic Challenge win. It’s believed that the rematch at Elimination Chamber will be announced then.

Angle has not wrestled since losing his retirement match to Happy Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Angle made a few special appearances on TV after that, and worked as a WWE Producer for several months before being released from that role on April 15, 2020.

There’s no word on why WWE nixed Angle’s brief return to TV, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.