A Haunted House of Terror match has been announced for next Wednesday’s special Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT.
The match will see Cameron Grimes take on Dexter Lumis. The two Superstars have been feuding on NXT TV in recent weeks.
On a related note, Wade Barrett has challenged Vic Joseph to a Halloween costume contest between the announcers for next week’s show.
The special Halloween Havoc edition of NXT will air next Wednesday, October 28 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:
Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT North American Title Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)
Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match
Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)
Haunted House of Terror Match
Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
Host: Shotzi Blackheart
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.