HBO Max has released the official trailer for DC’s Peacemaker series with veteran WWE Superstar John Cena.

Cena tweeted on the trailer and wrote, “The world needs peace and #PEACEMAKER is going to bring it. Don’t miss @DCPeacemaker streaming on @HBOMax January 13! [victory hand emoji] [dove of peace emoji]”

The first three episodes of the eight-episode season will premiere on Thursday, January 13. After that, new episodes will premiere each week.

The Peacemaker series features Cena portraying The Peacemaker, the character he played in The Suicide Squad film. The series will explore Peacemaker’s background and what happens to him after the events in The Suicide Squad. Cena was billed as a “douchey Captain America” in official promotional material for the show.

You can see the full trailer below, along with Cena’s tweet:

The world needs peace and #PEACEMAKER is going to bring it. Don’t miss @DCPeacemaker streaming on @HBOMax January 13! ✌️🕊 pic.twitter.com/zk8YXiMKok — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 3, 2021

