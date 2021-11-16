Lady Frost, who recently signed with Impact Wrestling, spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and noted that she landed a WWE tryout back in 2018 after working as an enhancement talent against Asuka on the March 26, 2018 RAW episode, as Jamie Frost.

Frost said original plans called for her promo to be a pre-tape, but she proved she could handle it well, and the promo was moved to a live segment. Frost noted that the match with Asuka went well, and led to an official tryout with the company. She worked the tryout and felt like things went smooth, and was optimistic about possibly receiving a WWE contract offer, but she was later told by one WWE official that she was “too old” to receive an offer as she was already in her 30s.

Frost also confirmed previous reports on receiving a NWA contract offer back in the summer. She decided to pass on that offer. Frost worked a series of NWA dates and was offered a deal before working the all-women’s EmPowerrr pay-per-view in August. She rejected the NWA offer and was concerned it would impact her EmPowerrr status, but the NWA promised her it would not. She also made appearances for ROH a few years back, and sold her home, along with Victor Benjamin, to relocate closer to Maryland so she could work at the ROH Dojo.

Frost also noted that her appearances on AEW Dark in 2020 came after Impact veteran Kevin Mathews put in a call to AEW’s QT Marshall to help her get booked. Frost made her AEW debut on Dark in late November 2020, teaming with Jenna for a loss to Diamante and Ivelisse. She then lost to Red Velvet the following week on Dark.

Frost is currently working for Impact, and lost to Savannah Evans on the October 14 edition of Impact on AXS. She answered an open challenge by then-Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo on the July 8 Impact show, lost to Rachael Ellering at Knockouts Knockdown in a tournament match, and then teamed with Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren for a six-woman tag team match loss to Evans, Mercedes Martinez and Tasha Steelz at the Impact tapings in September.

