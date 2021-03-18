New Japan Cup Results 3/18/21

Night 11

Twin Messe Shizuoka

Shizuoka, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Click here for the 2021 New Japan Cup Reference Sheet

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Uemura backs Kidd into the ropes. Uemura with a single leg takedown. Uemura applies a side headlock. Kidd wraps his legs around Uemura’s neck. Uemura rolls back to a vertical base. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Takedown. Kidd applies an arm-bar. Uemura with a single leg pick. Uemura applies a leg lock. Kidd transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Uemura puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura applies a side headlock. Kidd backs Uemura into the red turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break.

Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Uemura whips Kidd across the ring. Uemura with a Hip Toss. Uemura with two elbow drops for a two count. Uemura follows that with a running elbow smash. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura with clubbing blows to Kidd’s back. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Kidd drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Kidd plays to the crowd. Kidd bodyslams Uemura. Kidd with a Senton Splash for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Kidd drills Uemura with The BrianBuster. Kidd connects with The Butterfly Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gabriel Kidd via Pinfall

Second Match: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan vs. Yuji Nagata & Yota Tsuji

The Great O-Khan and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Khan backs Nagata into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Cobb attacks Nagata from the ring apron. Khan with rapid fire toe kicks. Tsuji punches Khan in the back. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Khan kicks Tsuji out of the ring. Khan kicks Nagata in the gut. Khan hammers down on the back of Nagata’s neck. Khan with a forearm smash. Nagata kicks Khan in the face. Khan drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Khan chops the left ear of Nagata. Khan goes for a Delayed Bodyslam, but Nagata lands back on his feet. Nagata applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Khan puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Nagata tags in Tsuji. Nagata and Tsuji gangs up on Khan. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Tsuji transitions into a ground and pound attack. Khan applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Cobb and Nagata are brawling on the outside. Khan is raining down forearm smashes. Khan starts choking Tsuji. Khan slams Tsuji’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan kicks Tsuji in the face. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with clubbing blows to Tsuji’s chest. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Cobb drives Tsuji back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Khan is choking Tsuji with his boot. Khan punches Tsuji in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan talks smack to Tsuji. Tsuji starts biting the right leg of Khan. Khan tags in Cobb. Forearm Exchange. Cobb with a chop/forearm combination.

Cobb sends Tsuji to the corner. Tsuji side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Tsuji dropkicks Cobb. Tsuji tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks Khan off the apron. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata with the irish whip. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Cobb denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with two forearm smashes. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Cobb. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Cobb hammers down on the back of Nagata’s neck. Nagata with Two Mid-Kicks. Cobb with a Back Body Driver. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Nagata answers with a forearm smash. Khan blocks a boot from Nagata. Khan hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Nagata drops Khan with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Nagata tags in Tsuji.

Tsuji runs into Khan. Second Forearm Exchange. Tsuji is lighting up Khan’s chest. Khan with a running shoulder tackle. Khan goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji blocks it. Khan with a knee smash. Khan nails Tsuji with The Pump Kick for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Nagata knocks Cobb off the apron. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Khan finally escapes the hold. Nagata sends Khan to the corner. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Tsuji with a Running Senton Splash. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Khan goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji lands back on his feet. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Khan. Tsuji Spears Khan for a two count. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Cobb blasts Nagata off the apron. Khan levels Tsuji with a Body Avalanche. GutWrench Suplex Party for a two count. Khan applies The Claw. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Third Match: KENTA & Bad Luck Fale vs. Juice Robinson & Toa Henare

Bad Luck Fale and Juice Robinson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Robinson with a waist lock go-behind. Robinson sends Fale back first into the turnbuckle pad. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Fale whips Robinson across the ring. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Fale. Robinson applies a side headlock. Fale whips Robinson across the ring. Fale goes for a Bodyslam, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Robinson dropkicks Fale. Robinson tags in Henare. Henare knocks Kenta off the ring apron. Robinson HeadButts Fale. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Fale sends Henare face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Fale delivers a gut punch. Fale tags in Kenta. Kenta with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kenta with two forearm shivers. Kenta is choking Henare with his boot. The referee admonishes Kenta.

Kenta stomps on Henare’s chest. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Kenta hammers down on the back of Henare’s neck. Kenta tags in Fale. Fale stands on the right hand of Henare. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Henare with forearm shivers. Fale nails Henare with a throat thrust. Fale punches Henare in the back. Fale tags in Kenta. Kenta bends the fingers of Henare. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Henare. Henare is pissed. Kenta rakes the eyes of Henare. Henare creates distance with a Vertical Suplex. Henare tags in Robinson. Robinson knocks Fale off the apron. Juice Jabs. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Robinson. Robinson kicks Kenta in the gut. Robinson drops Kenta with a Running Bulldog. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Robinson plays to the crowd. Robinson with a corner clothesline Kenta dodges The Leg Lariat. Kenta Powerslams Robinson. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Kenta with The DDT for a two count. Robinson denies The GTS.

Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Kenta blocks it. Robinson blocks a boot from Kenta. Robinson with a Leg Lariat. Fale and Henare are tagged in. Fale kicks Henare in the gut. Fale punches Henare in the back. Fale sends Henare to the corner. Henare side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Henare with forearm shivers. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Fale levels Henare with a Body Avalanche. Henare denies The Grenade. Henare ducks a clothesline from Fale. Henare with a Spinning Hook Kick. Henare with a leaping shoulder tackle. Henare follows that with a running axe handle strike for a two count. Henare HeadButts Fale. Henare Spears Fale for a two count. Robinson dumps Kenta out of the ring. Kenta whips Robinson into the steel barricade. Fale negates The TOA Bottom. Henare ducks a clothesline from Fale. Fale scores the elbow knockdown. Fale with a running elbow drop for a two count. Fale connects with The Grenade to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA & Bad Luck Fale via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, and Bushi vs. EVIL, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori w/Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi and EVIL will start things off. EVIL tags out to Ishimori. Takagi runs after EVIL. Ishimori attacks Takagi from behind. Owens punches Takagi in the back. Owens kicks Takagi in the gut. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Ishimori in the face. Takagi drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ishimori. Takagi slams Ishimori’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies the Puma Blanca. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi unloads two chops. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Bushi with the irish whip. Ishimori side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Owens pulls Bushi off the ring apron. EVIL clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. EVIL drives Takagi back first into the steel barricade. EVIL stands on Takagi’s face. EVIL stomps on Takagi’s face. Ishimori rolls Bushi back into the ring. Ishimori with the cover for a two count. Ishimori with a NeckBreaker onto the knee for a two count. Ishimori tags in Owens. Owens stomps on Bushi’s chest. Owens punches Bushi in the jaw. Owens grabs Bushi’s mask. Bushi with forearm shivers. Owens shoves Bushi into the canvas. Owens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Owens delivers The Garvin Stomp. Owens tags in EVIL.

EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Bushi. EVIL with an elbow drop across the left knee of Bushi. EVIL applies a leg lock. EVIL transitions into The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. Naito breaks up the pinning opportunity. EVIL toys around with Bushi. Bushi with heavy bodyshots. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi denies The Fisherman’s Buster. EVIL with a knee lift. Bushi drops EVIL with The DDT. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi clears the ring. Takagi blocks a boot from EVIL. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Ishimori attacks Takagi from behind. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori kicks Takagi in the face. Big Boot Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Takagi shoves Ishimori into EVIL. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. EVIL avoids The Sliding Lariat. EVIL denies Noshigami. Togo runs interference. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. EVIL tags in Owens.

Owens knocks Naito off the apron. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Takagi for aa two count. Takagi denies The V-Trigger. Takagi decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Owens. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito kicks Owens in the gut. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Owens. Combination Cabron. Owens denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Naito kicks Owens in the gut. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Ishimori kicks Naito in the back. Owens nails Ishimori with The Pump Kick. Double Irish Whip. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. EVIL with a corner clothesline. Owens follows that with The Shining Wizard for a two count. A pier six brawl on the outsides. Naito denies The Package PileDriver. Naito runs Owens into the turnbuckle pad. Owens takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. CodeBreaker/Jackknife Cover Combination for a two count. Bushi dumps Ishimori out of the ring. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Owens with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito ducks a clothesline from Owens. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, and Bushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Jay White w/Gedo vs. David Finlay w/Juice Robinson In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

White is playing mind games with Finlay. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Finlay into the turnbuckle pad. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. White exits the ring. Finlay is distracted by Gedo. White drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. White punches Finlay in the back. White kicks Finlay in the gut. White with a straight right hand. White with a forearm smash. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from White. White holds onto the ropes. White kicks Finlay in the face. Finlay ducks a clothesline from White. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay dropkicks White to the floor. Finlay sends White chest first into the steel barricade. Gedo backs away from Finlay. White drives Finlay back first into the steel ring post. White repeatedly drives Finlay back first into the barricade and the edge of the ring frame. White dumps Finlay chest first on the barricade. White flexes his muscles. Finlay gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen.

White repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. White is choking Finlay with his boot. White with a knife edge chop. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White follows that with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. White repeatedly drives his knee into Finlay’s back. White applies a waist lock. White transitions into a sleeper hold. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. White drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Forearm/Toe Kick Exchange. Finlay uppercuts White. White reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay decks White with a back elbow smash. Gedo trips Finlay from the outside. White kicks Finlay in the gut. White punches Finlay in the back. White goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay blocks a boot from White. Finlay with a leaping neckbreaker. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts White. White reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay drops White with a Running European Uppercut. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay rolls White back into the ring.

Finlay with a leaping back elbow smash. Finlay with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. White denies The Uranage BackBreaker. White with a knife edge chop. Finlay clotheslines White to the floor. Gedo begs for mercy. White shoves Finlay into the barricade. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from White. Finlay rolls White back into the ring. Finlay kicks Gedo into the barricade. White slams Finlay’s head on the top rope. Robinson carries Gedo to the backstage area. Finlay rolls White over for a two count. White kicks Finlay in the gut. White drops Finlay with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White with a single leg takedown. White applies The Boston Crab. White repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s back. Finlay fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Back Elbow Smash Exchange.

Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. White responds with The Flatliner. White with The Release German Suplex. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Finlay hammers down on the back of White’s neck. White with The Exploder Suplex over the top rope. White rolls Finlay back into the ring. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count. White hits The Kiwi Crusher for a two count. White drives Finlay face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. White toys around with Finlay. Finlay decks White with a back elbow smash. White denies The Stunner. Finlay with The Blue Thunder Bomb. White throws Finlay into the blue turnbuckle pad. Forearm Exchange. White delivers his combination. Finlay connects with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. White negates The Stunner. Finlay with a Lariat. Finlay with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Misfired Signature Moves. Finlay rolls White over for a two count. Finlay goes for The Stunner, but White blocks it. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Finlay counters with The Stunner. Finlay plants White with The Acid Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Will Ospreay vs. Sanada In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Sanada side steps The ShotGun Dropkick from Ospreay. Sanada goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Ospreay ducks out of the way. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Sanada showcases his athleticism. Ospreay regroups on the outside. Sanada kicks Ospreay in the chest. Sanada stomps on Ospreay’s chest. Sanada hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Sanada whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Ospreay decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada gets crotched on the top rope. Ospreay with a Rising Knee Strike. Ospreay repeatedly whips Sanada into the steel barricades. Ospreay with a Belly to Back Suplex on the barricade. Ospreay talks smack to Sanada. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Ospreay kicks Sanada in the back. Ospreay bodyslams Sanada for a one count. Ospreay kicks Sanada in the back for a two count. Ospreay with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Ospreay hyperextends the shoulders of Sanada. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Ospreay with clubbing blows to the back of Sanada. Ospreay with a flying knee drop. Ospreay poses for the crowd. Sanada avoids Red Shoes twenty count. Sanada with forearm shivers. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Ospreay sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada side steps Ospreay into the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay kicks Sanada in the face. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay toys around with Sanada. Sanada fish hooks Ospreay. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ospreay. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Ospreay to the floor. Ospreay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Ospreay decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada kicks Ospreay in the gut. Sanada whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay with a Handspring RoundHouse Kick.

Ospreay unloads two knife edge chops. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay rams his boot across Sanada’s face. Sanada attacks Ospreay injured nose. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada puts Ospreay’s face against the turnbuckle pad. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Ospreay drops Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay with the irish whip. Sanada dives over Ospreay. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Sanada hits The Draping TKO for a two count. Ospreay avoids The Muto MoonSault. Ospreay with The Standing Spanish Fly. Ospreay drops Sanada with The Flying Elbow Smash. Ospreay PowerBombs Sanada for a two count. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Sanada responds with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count.

Sanada with a BackBreker. Ospreay runs interference. Ospreay drills Sanada with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Ospreay with London Has Fallen for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Sanada with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada floats over into Skull End. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Ospreay gets his knees up in the air. Sanada negates The Storm Breaker. Ospreay nails Sanada with The Hook Kick. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow. Sanada goes for The Pop Up TKO, but Ospreay counters with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Ospreay delivers The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay with a forearm shot across the back of Sanada’s neck. Ospreay plants Sanada with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 248 of The Hoots Podcast