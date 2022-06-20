New Japan Road Results 6/20/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Aaron Henare vs. Kosei Fujita

Fujita starts things off with two dropkicks. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita with repeated toe kicks. Fujita punches Henare in the back. Henare drops Fujita with a shoulder tackle. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Henare with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Henare follows that with clubbing mid-kicks. Henare talks smack to Fujita. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Fujita in the back. Henare stomps on Fujita’s chest. Henare with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henare with clubbing blows to Fujita’s back. Fujita with two overhand chops. Henare drops Fujita with The Mid-Kick. Henare applies a rear chin lock. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Henare hooks the outside leg for a two count. Henare flexes his muscles. Fujita with three overhand chops. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Fujita reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Fujita dropkicks Henare. Henare denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Fujita with combo forearms. Henare kicks Fujita in the gut. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fujita lands back on his feet. Fujita applies a waist lock. Henare decks Fujita with a back elbow smash. Fujita with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Henare blocks The Boston Crab. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita slaps Henare in the face. Henare hits The Samoan Drop. Henare makes Fujita tap out to The Ultima Clutch.

Winner: Aaron Henare via Submission

Second Match: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo vs. Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and Toru Yano In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Goto applies a side headlock. Takahashi starts biting Goto’s fingers. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Goto in the face. Takahashi runs into Goto. Goto drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. War Drums. House Of Torture regroups on the outside. Goto tags in Yano. Yano gets distracted by EVIL. Takahashi punches Yano in the back. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi whips Yano into the exposed steel. House Of Torture clears the ring. Torture Drums to Yano. Takahashi slams Yano’s head on the exposed steel. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Takahashi is choking Yano with his knee. Sho and Togo attacks Yano behind the referee’s back. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Yano into the exposed steel for a two count. EVIL tags in Togo.

Togo repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Togo applies the cravate. Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in Sho. Sho stomps on Yano’s back. Sho is choking Yano with his boot. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with clubbing arm-ringers. Yano tugs on Sho’s hair. Sho kicks Yano in the gut. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi clears the ring. Sho kicks Hashi in the gut. Sho sends Hashi to the corner. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Takahashi drops Yoh with The Big Boot. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Hashi. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Hashi puts Sho on top of Takahashi. Bishamon with a Double Splash, but the referee won’t make the cover. Goto dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Sho starts bending Hashi’s fingers.

Hashi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sho Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. EVIL kicks Hashi in the back. Sho Spears Hashi. Sho tags in EVIL. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Hashi counters with a Vertical Suplex. Hashi tags in Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh dives over EVIL. Yoh ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Yoh with a corkscrew elbow. Yoh with a Sliding Elbow Smash for a two count. EVIL grabs Yoh’s hair. Assisted Sidekick. Togo knocks Yano off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Yoh side steps Togo into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh shoves Sho into Takahashi. Yoh with a double dropkick. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Yoh backs EVIL into the same turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Chaos follows that with The Violent Flash for a two count. Chaos clears the ring. EVIL blocks The SuperKick. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Yoh counters with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for only a one count due to Togo grabbing the referee. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Sanada In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Young Lions attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Owa with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle to Takagi. Young Lions gangs up on Naito. Naito suffers the same fate as Takagi. Oiwa kicks Naito out of the ring. Young Lions are putting the boots to Sanada. Double Irish Whip. Sanada holds onto the ropes. Sanada kicks Nakashima in the face. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Oiwa. Sanada dropkicks Nakashima. Sanada blocks a boot from Okada. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Okada denies The Paradise Lock. Okada with a double leg takedown. Okada with The Giant Swing. Okada hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Okada punches Sanada in the back. Okada sends Sanada to the corner. Okada tags in Nakashima. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s back. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Sanada falls down during Nakashima’s hammer throw attempt. Nakashima continues to stomp on Sanada’s back. Nakashima with repeated forearms. Nakashima sends Sanada to the corner. Nakashima with a flying forearm smash. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown.

Nakashima with clubbing mid-kicks. Sanada blocks a boot from Nakashima. Forearm Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Nakashima. Sanada applies a front face lock. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi slams Nakashima’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a Hip Toss. Takagi kicks Nakashima in the back. Takagi whips Nakashima across the ring. Takagi with a Back Body Drop. Takagi knocks Okada off the ring apron. Takagi drags Nakashima to the corner. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito applies a front face lock. Takagi with a double sledge. Naito whips Nakashima across the ring. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Nakashima’s head. Naito applies The Camel Clutch. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Naito goes into the cover for a two count. Naito applies a front face lock. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada punches Nakashima in the back.

Sanada hammers down on the back of Nakashima’s neck. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Takagi tags himself in. Takagi blasts Okada off the apron. Takagi whips Nakashima across the ring. Nakashima holds onto the ropes. Nakashima kicks Takagi in the chest. Nakashima ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Nakashima scores a forearm knockdown. Nakashima tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa sends Takagi to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Oiwa with The GutWrench Suplex. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Takagi escapes the hold. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Takagi scores a right jab. Oiwa slaps Takagi in the face. Takagi decks Oiwa with a back elbow smash. Takagi delivers The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi bodyslams Oiwa. Takagi with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Okada with forearm shivers. Takagi decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a right jab. Okada uppercuts Takagi. Oiwa rolls Takagi over for a two count. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Sanada via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

Bushi and Gedo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bushi applies a side headlock. Gedo tugs on Bushi’s mask. Bushi grabs Gedo’s beard. Takahashi tags himself in. Takahashi with a flying double axe handle strike. LIJ viciously attacks Gedo’s beard in the corner. Gedo side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Ishimori denies The Missile Dropkick. Ishimori knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Ishimori punches Takahashi. Gedo dumps Bushi out of the ring. Ishimori sends Takahashi face first into the steel ring post. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Gedo attacks Bushi with the bell hammer. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Gedo rolls Bushi back into the ring. Gedo rakes the eyes of Bushi. Gedo tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori with the greco roman eye poke. Ishimori with an elbow drop for a two count. Bushi with forearm shivers. Ishimori answers with another eye poke. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Ishimori stands on Bushi’s face. Gedo taunts Takahashi. Gedo sends Bushi face first into the exposed steel. Gedo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Gedo argues with the referee. Gedo applies a rear chin lock. Bushi with elbows into the midsection of Gedo. Bushi ducks under a clothesline from Gedo. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Gedo. Gedo stops Bushi in his tracks. Bushi creates distance with The Rewind Kick. Takahashi and Ishimori are tagged in. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Ishimori’s face.

Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi with The Shotgun Dropkick off the apron. Takahashi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Takahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ishimori denies The Running Death Valley Driver. Takahashi side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori repeatedly kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Takahashi with The Rolling Elbow. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori avoids The SuperKick. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishimori. Takahashi whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori drops Takahashi with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo knocks Bushi off the apron. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Misfired SuperKicks. Takahashi with a Roundhouse Kick. Bushi connects with The CodeBreaker. Takahashi makes Gedo tap out to D.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi via Submission

Fifth Match: Tomoaki Honma vs. Clark Connors In A First Round AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifier Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Honma backs Connors into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Honma pats Connors on the chest. Honma kicks Connors in the gut. Honma applies a side headlock. Connors reverses the hold. Honma whips Connors across the ring. Connors runs into Honma. Shoulder Block Exchange. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Connors with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Connors transitions into a corner mount. Connors with a flying double axe handle strike for a one count. Connors uppercuts Honma. Connors unloads three knife edge chops. Connors sends Honma to the corner. Honma kicks Connors in the face. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Honma ducks a clothesline from Connors. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Connors avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Connors repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back.

Connors is lighting up Honma’s chest. Connors with the irish whip. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Connors with an elbow smash for a two count. Chop Exchange. Connors with a forearm smash for a two count. Honma kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Connors applies a rear chin lock. Honma with elbows into the midsection of Connors. Honma with a forearm smash. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors goes for The Spear, but Honma counters with The Guillotine Choke. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Connors lands back on his feet. Honma with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma repeatedly stomps on Connor’s chest. Honma with clubbing boot scrapes.

Honma delivers The Face Wash. Honma bodyslams Connors. Honma goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Connors ducks out of the way. Forearm Exchange. Lariat Exchange. Honma with a Running Lariat. Honma hits The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma bodyslams Connors. Honma ascends to the top turnbuckle. Connors uppercuts Honma. Honma denies The SuperPlex. Connors denies The Sunset Bomb. Connors with forearm shivers. Honma HeadButts Connors. Honma with another Lariat for a two count. Connors negates The PileDriver. Honma with Two HeadButts. Connors ducks a clothesline from Honma. Connors Spears Honma. Connors whips Honma across the ring. Connors Powerslams Honma for a two count. Connors connects with The Trophy Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Clark Connors via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A First Round AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Qualifier Match

Kanemaru attacks Ishii before the bell rings. Ishii with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Kanemaru. Kanemaru with a double leg takedown. Kanemaru with a jackknife hold for a two count. Kanemaru ducks under a chop from Ishii. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Ishii. Kanemaru with another double leg takedown. Ishii kicks out of another jackknife hold. Ishii with a double sledge. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Ishii. Kanemaru with his third double leg takedown/jackknife hold combination of this match for a two count. Kanemaru dumps Ishii out of the ring. Kanemaru throws Ishii into the bleacher boards. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Ishii. Kanemaru sends Ishii face first into the steel ring post. Kanemaru slams the knee of Ishii on the floor. Kanemaru shoves Nakashima into Ishii. Ishii gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Kanemaru kicks Ishii in the face. Kanemaru rolls Ishii over for a two count. Kanemaru drops Ishii with The British Fall for a two count. Kanemaru goes for Deep Impact, but Ishii counters with a Northern Lights Suplex. Ishii unloads a series of knife edge chops. Ishii tugs on Kanemaru’s hair. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishii. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Ishimori is choking Kanemaru with his boot. Kanemaru stomps on the left foot of Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Kanemaru with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Ishii repeatedly kicks Kanemaru in the face. Kanemaru with two uppercuts. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Ishii. Ishii rocks Kanemaru with a forearm smash.

Ishii talks smack to Kanemaru. Kanemaru uppercuts Ishii. Ishii with three knife edge chops. Ishii sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru with two dropkicks to the left knee of Ishii. Ishii denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Kanemaru continues to kick the left knee of Ishii. Kanemaru sends Ishii into the ropes. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ishii grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Ishii tells Kanemaru to bring it. Ishii blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Ishii hyperextends the right knee of Kanemaru. Ishii drops Kanemaru with The Knee Crusher. Kanemaru with Two Front Boots. Kanemaru with short-arm lariats. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Kanemaru with a Running Lariat. Kanemaru bodyslams Ishii. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ishii grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of Ishii. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii delivers The Pounce. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii puts Kanemaru on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count.

Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru is going to the well with these knee kicks. Ishii with a forearm smash. Kanemaru shoves the referee into Ishii. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Kanemaru drops Ishii with The DDT. Kanemaru goes for The Suntory Surprise, but Ishii counters with a headbutt into the midsection. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Kanemaru dodges The Sliding Lariat. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii and Kanemaru plays hot potato with the referee. Kanemaru delivers the low blow. Kanemaru rolls Ishii over for a two count. Kanemaru connects with Deep Impact for a two count. Kanemaru kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii HeadButts Kanemaru. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Kanemaru negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Kanemaru dropkicks the back of Ishii’s left knee. Kanemaru goes for The BrainBuster, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii plants Kanemaru with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato (c) vs. TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Ryusuke Taguchi and TJ Perkins will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a headscissors takedown. Taguchi wraps his legs around Perkins neck. Taguchi with two short piledrivers. Perkins pops back to a vertical base. Taguchi avoids The Mid-Kick. Perkins dodges The Hip Attack. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Akira and Wato are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wato backs Akira into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Akira turns Wato over. Akira pats Wato on the chest. Forearm Exchange. Akira with a knife edge chop. Akira applies a side headlock. Wato whips Akira across the ring. Wato leapfrogs over Akira. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Akira. Wato with a backhand. Akira dodges The Spinning Back Kick. Akira drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Akira. Wato with The Spinning Back Kick. Wato bodyslams Akira. Wato with an Elbow Drop for a one count. Wato repeatedly kicks Akira in the back. Perkins made the blind tag. Akira ducks a clothesline from Wato. Standing Switch Exchange. Assisted Headscissors Takeover. Akira dropkicks Taguchi off Perkins back. United Empire slides out of the ring. 6 or 9 with Stereo Slingshot Pescados.

Wato rolls Akira back into the ring. Wato tags in Taguchi. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick. Perkins suffers the same fate as Akira. Taguchi has United Empire placed against the bottom rope. Hip Attack Party. United Empire sends Taguchi tumbling to the floor. Akira with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Rebound Dropkick/Running Boot Combination. Akira lands The SomerSault Plancha. Akira is fired up. Akira rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Perkins rams his boot across Taguchi’s face for a one count. Perkins grapevines the legs of Taguchi. Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkins tag in Akira. Following a snap mare takeover, Akira with The Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Akira transitions into a ground and pound attack. Akira with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a one count. Akira drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Akira dumps Wato out of the ring. Akira slams Taguchi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Akira tags in Perkins.

Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Taguchi in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Taguchi. Akira with a running dropkick. Perkins goes into the cover for a one count. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Taguchi with elbows into the midsection of Perkins. Red Shoes didn’t see Taguchi tag out to Wato because he was distracted by Akira. Perkins drags Taguchi to the corner. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Perkins tags in Akira. Akira knocks Wato off the ring apron. Akira sends Taguchi face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Akira puts his knee on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Akira tags in Perkins. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins goes for The Slingshot Senton, but Taguchi ducks out of the way. Taguchi kicks Perkins in the face. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Akira. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Taguchi uses his feet to create separation. Akira wisely pulls Wato off the apron. Perkins is raining down haymakers. Perkins stomps on the midsection of Taguchi. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Perkins counters with The Atomic Drop. Perkins tags in Akira. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi kicks Akira in the gut. Taguchi with a DDT/Reverse DDT Combination. Wato and Akira are tagged in.

Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato kicks Perkins in the face. Wato whips Perkins across the ring. Wato dropkicks Perkins to the floor. Akira kicks Wato in the gut. Akira whips Wato across the ring. Wato with a Headscissors Takeover. Wato lands The SomerSault Plancha. Wato rolls Akira back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a waist lock. Akira with four sharp elbow strikes. Wato with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Wato goes for The TTD, but Akir lands back on his feet. Wato denies The Speed Fire. Standing Switch Exchange. Taguchi inadvertently drops Wato with The Hip Attack. Akira with a Double Dropkick. Perkins SuperKicks Wato. Akira with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Perkins with The Rolling Senton. Taguchi follows that with a SpringBoard Hip Attack. Perkins denies The Avalanche Recientemente. Perkins with three sharp elbow strikes. Akira with The Avalanche Italian Fly. Perkins hits The Mamba Splash for a two count. Taguchi with forearm shivers. Double Toe Kick. Assisted CodeBreaker to Taguchi. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack. Taguchi knocks Akira off the apron. Taguchi drops Perkins with The Bomaye for a two count.

Perkins denies The Dodon. Taguchi with clubbing hp smashes. Akira pulls Taguchi’s head down. Akira drills Taguchi with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Taguchi denies The Leaning Tower. Taguchi with The Dodon for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Wato with a Side Russian Leg Sweep to Akira. Wato gets Akira trapped in Vendaval. Perkins transitions into The Pinoy Stretch. Wato breaks up the submission hold. Perkins tags in Akira. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi side steps Akira into the turnbuckle pad. Taguchi dropkicks Perkins. Akira with The Roundhouse Kick. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato delivers The Missile Dropkick. Wato with The Dreamcast Kick for a two count. Wato dives over Akira. Akira with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Wato avoids The Speed Ball. Wato reapplies Vendaval. Perkins with another Mamba Splash. Akira goes into the cover for a two count. Wato denies The Leaning Tower. Akira wipes out Taguchi with The Quebrada. Perkins connects with The Detonation Kick. United Empire plants Wato with The Leaning Tower to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira via Pinfall

