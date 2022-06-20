MLW star Davey Richards recently joined the Under The Ring podcast from USA Sports, where Richards discussed a number of different topics, most notably how he doesn’t wish to compete in certain types of matchups like deathmatches or intergender matches. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Matches he doesn’t wish to take part in, including deathmatches:

“I am not going to do deathmatches. I would very much prefer no really early morning flights. Because you know, I would prefer that, but if it happens, it happens. I don’t — I would respectfully decline intergender matches, that’s just a personal thing. That’s my — please don’t put me at the end of the 27-match card. That’d be wonderful.”

The types of wrestling styles he enjoys watching:

“I like different kinds of styles. I mean, I’ve wrestled some guys you would never think, like wrestling Masada, he’s a great wrestler. I like being tested. I mean, obviously, it’s always fun when you get some guys who are like more of my — or cut from the same cloth as me, but I mean, the thing is, you’ll only get better by wrestling people who are different than you. I mean, like, I can go out today and have a great match with Jonathan Gresham. Who can’t, you know what I mean? Someone, not even saying that I’m better than him, or they’re better than me, just different mentalities, different stylistic approaches. That’s how you get better because you learn how to adapt your style and what you like to do to what someone else does, or what may make someone else or some other promotion money. So actually, that’s how you grow and evolve as a wrestler.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)