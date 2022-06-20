This week’s episode of the hit AEW affiliated Youtube series, “Being The Elite,” is now online. The description reads, “Matt & Nick travel to St. Louis & try to win the AEW Tag Team Titles for the second time. John Silver hosts a Number One Contender’s Match for the BTE Championship.” Check out the full episode below.

Keith Lee took to Twitter to hype up this evening’s Dark: Elevation, where he will be teaming with Swerve Strickland despite his tag team partner eliminating him from the Battle Royal on Dynamite two weeks ago. Lee writes, “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! My early gift to Swerve was accepting this match. However… that does NOT mean I trust so easily. I’d advise watching it tomorrow and you will understand.”