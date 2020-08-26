 New Manscape Ad With Mustafa Ali And Featuring Cedric Alexander

In a new sponsored ad from Mustafa Ali, he announces that he’s here to “save your balls.” Finally. The ad offers 20% off the hair trimmer from Manscape and features an appearance from Cedric Alexander. Ali was not featured on Monday Night Raw this week, but did perform on Main Event.

