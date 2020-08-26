New Payback Poster Promoting Roman Reigns

WWE has released the new poster for WWE Payback and it heavily focuses on the returning Roman Reigns.
Reigns returned at SummerSlam on Sunday and was immediately booked into a No Holds Barred triple threat match for the Universal Championship. The match will feature current champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt facing Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.
You can view the poster below.
How does everyone feel about The Big Dog? pic.twitter.com/Dqm4OkFrbq
— WrestlingHeadlines.com (@lordsofpain) August 26, 2020
- Backstage News on Vince McMahon Changing WWE RAW
- Why Keith Lee Received a New Theme Song for WWE RAW Debut
- WWE Issues Statement On Fan Displaying KKK Attire On Thunderdome During Raw
- Wade Barrett to Work WWE NXT Commentary This Week
- Former WWE Writer Reveals Original Plans for Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Reign
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Fan Gets Chris Benoit Photo to Display on the WWE ThunderDome During Tonight’s RAW
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- Sonya Deville Says Goodbye to the WWE Universe, Mandy Rose Reacts
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive