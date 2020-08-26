 New Payback Poster Promoting Roman Reigns

WWE has released the new poster for WWE Payback and it heavily focuses on the returning Roman Reigns.

Reigns returned at SummerSlam on Sunday and was immediately booked into a No Holds Barred triple threat match for the Universal Championship. The match will feature current champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt facing Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

You can view the poster below.

