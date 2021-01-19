WWE has announced a big six-man match for tonight’s RAW on the USA Network.

The match will see Riddle join Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik to take on WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business.

Peyton Royce vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair was also announced.

Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below is the updated line-up:

* Riddle and Lucha House Party vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business

* Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka in a non-title match

* Peyton Royce vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair

* Randy Orton addresses recent fireball attack by Alexa Bliss

* More build to the Royal Rumble

