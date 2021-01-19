– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

– We’re live on the USA Network as Tom Phillips welcomes us to The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to a video with Randy Orton, who is wearing an old school lucha-style mask on his face to cover the burns suffered in the fireball attack by Alexa Bliss last week. Orton talks about fire and about how he held Bliss’ fate in his hands three weeks ago. On the big screen we see a replay of Orton holding the match over Bliss three weeks ago at the end of the show.

We see Orton standing in an empty ring now. He talks about how his hate was redirected to the next lamb, Triple H, until Bliss had to interrupt during last week’s match. And now look at me, Orton says. This is the damnation he receives for showing compassion to Bliss before? Orton says he hasn’t been able to sleep because all he sees is the fireball coming at his face when he closes his eyes. We see a replay of last week’s fireball attack. Orton’s skin that is visible in the holes of the mask looks burnt and chapped. Orton goes on and says he’s wearing the mask to protect himself, but also to shield everyone else from the horror he endured. We see Orton watching a replay of how he rolled around in pain last week.

Orton says despite the agony he felt, he considers himself lucky. He came away with first degree burns, which could’ve been worse. The fireball could’ve disfigured his entire face forever. Orton doesn’t blame Bliss, he blames The Fiend. We see a replay of Orton burning “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC. Orton says there’s no doubt that The Fiend is responsible for this. Bliss was merely the vehicle and he knows exactly what The Fiend wants – that’s to stop Orton from achieving the inevitable. We see a replay of Orton winning the 2009 Royal Rumble, and again in 2017. Orton knows everyone in the locker room enjoyed seeing his face burnt to a crisp, knowing their biggest threat may have been eliminated from the Royal Rumble. Orton says you could chop off all his limbs but that wouldn’t stop him from winning The Rumble. He vows to remain in the match. Orton says he can only compete as long as he can tolerate the pain but the funny thing is, he enjoys the pain. It fuels his every move.

Orton pulls out a match now. He says everyone can thank The Fiend when he burns their Royal Rumble dreams, and goes on to main event WrestleMania 37. Orton strikes the match, stares at the flame, and then blows it out to end the segment.

– The announcers reveal that WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will be on The Dirt Sheet tonight. Also, Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka will take place in a non-title match.

– We see how WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair helped Lacey Evans defeat his daughter, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, last week. We see footage of Ric and Lacey arriving to the building earlier today. Charly Caruso stopped them for comments and asked about people speculating on their relationship. Evans said that is even beneath Caruso to ask, comparing her to TMZ. Evans tells Caruso to have respect when asking Flair questions because he’s a legend. Evans says Flair was just living up to being “The Dirtiest player In the Game” last week, and she’s just learning from him. Evans asks Caruso t excuse her as she’s arranged for Peyton Royce to knock The Queen off her throne.

Charlotte Flair vs. Peyton Royce

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair down the ramp. Peyton Royce suddenly attacks her from behind on the ramp and beats her down. Flair ends up in the ring, standing tall to try and recover and wait on Royce. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell hits. Flair strikes first and unloads, beating Royce down in the corner. Royce turns it around and stomps away. Flair comes back with a takedown, wailing away on Royce again. They tumble to the floor and Flair nails a big chop, and another as the referee counts. Flair brings it back in the ring but Royce rolls right back out the other side. Flair follows and Royce tries to fight back but gets slammed face-first into the announce table.

Flair chases Royce back in the ring, back out, and again. Flair with big chops on the floor. Royce moves and Flair chops the ring post, then gets sent face-first into the post. Royce brings it back in the ring for a close 2 count. Royce grounds Flair on the mat and rag-dolls her some. Flair makes a comeback and slams Royce into the turnbuckles a few times. Flair misses in the corner and Royce slams her on her head for a 2 count.

Royce shows some frustration now. Royce kicks Flair in the back a few times. Royce takes Flair face-first back to the corner. More back and forth now. Flair with a roll-up for 2. Royce runs into a big right hand. Flair drives Royce into the mat for a 2 count as The Nature Boy’s music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to the stage. Flair struts on the stage and then introduces Evans, who comes out wearing one of Ric’s robes.

A distracted Charlotte turns around to a big kick from Royce. Peyton covers for the pin but Flair kicks out at 2. We go back to commercial.

Back from the beak and Flair fights Royce off from the corner. Flair rolls Royce for 2. More back and forth between the two. Royce stuns with a kick from the apron. Flair catches Royce with a backbreaker and a shot into the turnbuckle face-first. Royce kicks out at 2 just in time. Flair charges with a big boot to knock Royce off the apron to the floor.

Flair yells out to dare Evans to come to the ring. Mace vs. Xavier is confirmed for later. The referee counts but Royce rushes back in to Flair stomping away on her. Royce counters and softens up Flair’s knee now. Royce with a big elbow and more strikes in the middle of the ring. Royce drops Flair with a kick for a close 2 count. Flair counters a suplex, hits the chop block and goes to work on the knee while Royce is down. Flair applies the Figure Four and bridges it to the Figure Eight in the middle of the ring. Royce taps out for the finish.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the bell, Flair keeps the Figure Eight locked in past the referee’s count. He tries to get her to break it but she keeps the hold applied as Royce screams out. Flair finally lets go and stands tall as her arm is raised.

– Tom hypes Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss for tonight. Asuka has also been invited to Alexa’s Playground.

– The Hurt Business walks past Riddle in the back. He jokingly compliments on their suits. Lashley tells the others he’s got this and they walk off. Lashley says he likes Riddle’s flip-flops but heard they’re bad for your feet. Riddle isn’t sure where Lashley would’ve heard that. Lashley shows him and stomps on his foot, bringing Riddle down. Lashley walks off as an angry Riddle threatens him, saying this foot will be up Lashley’s ass later tonight. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Riddle is in the locker room with Lucha House Party. Riddle has his foot up and insists he will be good to go for tonight’s six-man match, all he needs to do is tape the foot up.

– We see Mustafa Ali’s Twitter promo from earlier today, sending a strong message to Kofi Kingston over their history from 2019. Ali is going to hurt Xavier Woods to get back at Kofi, who is at home with a jaw injury.

Xavier Woods vs. Mace

We go back to the ring and out comes Xavier Woods to a pop. Out next comes RETRIBUTION – Mace with Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, Slapjack and Reckoning.

Ali and Woods have words before the match. Woods drops Ali with a right hand for a big pop. Mace and the others are ready to attack but Ali holds them back as fans cheer Woods on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Mace backs Woods into the corner as the bell rings. Mace sends Woods into the corner but misses as Woods ducks and moves. The same happens in the opposite corner. Woods rocks Mace and mounts him in the corner but gets knocked off, and again. Mace catches Woods in mid-move and drives him into the mat with a big chokeslam. Woods kicks out at 2. Mace picks Woods off the mat and shoves him into the corner, then splashes him as Ali barks at ringside.

Mace with a running knee to the back in the corner for another 2 count. Mace grounds Woods on the mat now, using a fish hook on his mouth. Woods fights up and out. Woods fights back with strikes now. Woods with big chops. Mace rocks him with a big right hand. Woods runs the ropes and ducks, then dropkicks the knee to bring Mace down to one knee. Woods unloads with elbows and more shots to the back of the neck. Woods goes for the Honor Roll but Mace catches him in mid-move. Woods keep fighting and hits an enziguri to knock Mace to the floor.

Ali encourages Mace to get back to the apron. Woods charges with a baseball slide kick under Mace, sending Ali to the announce table. Ali yells at RETRIBUTION at ringside and calms them down. He tells them to do “it” now. T-BAR and Slapjack circle the ring as Mace goes back in and levels Woods. Woods with a big but botched tilt-a-whirl sideslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Mace

– After the match, the music hits as Mace stands tall and RETRIBUTION joins him. Ali kneels down to the camera and taunts Kofi Kingston, telling him to get well soon. RETRIBUTION heads to the back as Woods slowly recovers on the mat.

– We see Asuka walking backstage. Sarah Schreiber approaches and asks her about being invited to Alexa Bliss’ Playground. Asuka simply says she doesn’t know. We get a replay of Bliss hitting the fireball on Randy Orton last week. Asuka says Bliss has a dark side. Asuka walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and they air the video from this past weekend, featuring Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and other Superstars announcing WrestleMania 37 for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 10 and April 11 of this year, WrestleMania 38 for April 3, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and WrestleMania 39 for SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 2, 2023.

– We go back to the ring for another Alexa’s Playground segment as Alexa Bliss makes her way out. Bliss sits on one of her swings and welcomes everyone.

Bliss wants to address Randy Orton first. She only came out last week to talk to Orton, clear the air, but things got a little… heated. Bliss laughs. Bliss says if Orton needs a good suggestion on sunblock, just ask. She’s happy to see him in good spirits. Bliss goes on and says tonight she has a very special guest on Alexa’s Playground. She introduces Asuka and out comes one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and the RAW Women’s Champion.

Asuka goes to sit on a swing but Bliss tells her no, that is not your seat. Asuka is acting very nervous. She offers to stand off to the side. They both laugh and giggle. Bliss knows they have a match tonight but they can focus on that later. Bliss wants to have some fun. She says she has some breaking news. Bliss announces her spot in the Royal Rumble Match. Bliss goes on about how she and Asuka could potentially face each other at WrestleMania 37. Asuka says it would be her honor as she’s a big fan of Bliss. Bliss thanks her and says that’s so sweet. Asuka does the “Yowie! Wowie!” line and Bliss isn’t impressed. Asuka has her own music hit and she starts dancing to it. Bliss says that’s enough but Asuka keeps dancing. Bliss screams at her to stop it next. The music stops and Asuka is still scared.

Bliss keeps acting like she’s talking to an invisible person on the other swing, apparently The Fiend. Asuka tells her everything’s going to be OK. Asuka says he is still here. An angry Bliss tells her not to say his name. Bliss waves goodbye and starts smiling as Asuka backs out of the ring. We see the rocking horse start rocking by itself. Bliss goes over and sits on the horse, staring off in deep thought as the music hits.

– The announcers hype Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the Royal Rumble. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will discuss the match later on.

– We see The Miz and John Morrison walking backstage. Schreiber asks for insight on what they have planned for Goldberg tonight. Miz and Morrison won’t give her any spoilers, but what they have planned for Goldberg tonight is controversial, and controversy brings cash. Like the Money In the Bank briefcase, which Miz holds up. They walk off.

Mandy Rose vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Mandy Rose with Dana Brooke. We go backstage to Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax. Baszler says she’s going to take out Rose again tonight, and then she’s going to the Women’s Rumble Match to dominate everyone, even if it’s her tag team partner. Baszler and Jax have some friendly arguing like they always do as they head to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we go to WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett in a pre-recorded video from home. He predicts WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to defeat WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. We go back to the ring and get a replay of what Baszler did to Rose last week. The boos start up as Baszler marches to the ring with Jax now as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Jax joins the announcers for commentary. Rose fights Baszler off to start and goes for the leg. Baszler works on the arm but Rose rolls her for a 2 count. Baszler levels Rose for a 2 count. Baszler grounds Rose and twists her neck as the referee warns her. Baszler works Rose around but she starts fighting back as fans try to rally. Baszler overpowers and keeps control now. Baszler with knee strikes and a big kick to the back for a 2 count.

Brooke looks on as Baszler shuts down another comeback attempt by Rose. Baszler grounds her by her arm and neck in the middle of the ring once again. Baszler stomps the arm to boos. Brooke comes over and Baszler argues through the ropes. Rose takes advantage, rolling her up from behind for a 2 count. Rose finally mounts some offense with clotheslines and strikes. Rose unloads in the corner with her good arm but the referee backs her off and warns her, and again.

Baszler drops Rose out of the corner, then works on the other arm. Baszler ends up twisting the arm up some more and dropping Rose, and immediately applying the Kirifuda Clutch for the win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler stands tall as her music hits and her arm is raised. Brooke comes in to check on Rose as we go to replays. Jax and Baszler have some words at ringside. Brooke leaps off the apron with a dropkick to the back of Jax, sending her and Baszler into the ring post for a big pop. Brooke helps Rose up the ramp as her music starts up and fans cheer them on.

– Still to come, Bliss vs. Asuka. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler arguing in the back. Caruso walks up and they talk about how they’ve always argued, even when they were champions together. They also point to the current state that Asuka and Charlotte Flair are in. This leads to Jax and Baszler declaring that now is the perfect time to get their rematch for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– We see what happened with The Flairs and Lacey Evans earlier. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Charlotte Flair now, asking how it feels to see Lacey in her father’s robe. Flair runs Evans down and knows she’s using her dad to get to her. Charlotte says she’s been learning from “The Dirtiest Player In the Game” her whole life, she’s just never gone down that path, but maybe she needs to because one person can only take so much trash. Charlotte says Evans can wear the robe all she wants because she will never take her crown. Charlotte walks off.

– We see what happened on Friday’s SmackDown with Adam Pearce pulling a swerve on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, revealing Kevin Owens as Reigns’ Royal Rumble opponent for the Last Man Standing match, instead of Pearce. Pearce is backstage with Ricochet now. It looks like Ricochet will wrestle AJ Styles tonight and if he wins, he could be eligible for a Royal Rumble Match spot. Omos and AJ interrupt now. AJ knocks Pearce for running from a Universal Title match. AJ then has words with Ricochet over tonight’s match. Ricochet says AJ is going to need more than a 7 foot giant in his corner to stop Ricochet from proving he deserves to be in the Rumble Match.

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles

We go right back to the ring and out comes Ricochet to a pop. Ricochet hits the corner to pose as his music plays. We go back to AJ Styles, Omos and Adam Pearce. AJ says he doesn’t like Pearce and when AJ doesn’t like you, Omos doesn’t like you. Omos steps to Pearce and stares him down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes AJ with Omos right behind him as Ricochet watches from the ring. AJ hits the ring and the pyro goes off. The bell rings and AJ takes it to the corner to start, then backs off. They lock up again and tangle on the mat. AJ with a headlock. They go at it and Ricochet sends AJ flying by his arm. Ricochet blocks a Styles Clash with a 2 count. More back and forth now. Ricochet blocks another Clash. Ricochet goes on and sends AJ across the ring, then nails a dropkick.

Ricochet talks some trash to Omos. Ricochet goes for a baseball slide but AJ catches him. Ricochet counters that and sends AJ back down on the floor with a scissors as the referee counts. Ricochet brings it back in at the 9 count. AJ charges but ends up on the floor. Ricochet launches himself over the top but Omos catches him. The referee yells at Omos to put Ricochet down. Omos just drops Ricochet on the floor as fans boo. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ takes Ricochet to the corner. AJ with a backbreaker as Omos looks on. More back and forth now as fans rally for Ricochet and he mounts some offense. Ricochet counters and hits a big DDT in the middle of the ring for a pop. Ricochet with lefts and rights, then a big discus clothesline for a 2 count.

AJ avoids the Recoil but Ricochet takes his leg out. Ricochet goes on and hits a big German suplex with a bridge for another close 2 count. Ricochet misses a running kick but nails a back elbow. Ricochet goes for a moonsault DDT but AJ nails him in mid-air, then hits a Brainbuster. Ricochet kicks out at 2 still. AJ is frustrated now. AJ drives Ricochet’s neck into his knee but Ricochet is still in there. Omos continues to encourage AJ from ringside.

AJ goes to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm. Ricochet catches him in mid-air with the Recoil for a big pop. Ricochet slowly crawls over for the pin and AJ kicks out just in time. Ricochet goes to the top but AJ charges and takes his legs out. Ricochet falls hard to the apron, landing awkwardly. Omos tells AJ to bring it home now. AJ goes to suplex Ricochet in from the apron but Ricochet snaps him over the top rope. Ricochet springboards up but AJ catches him and slams him over the top rope. Ricochet bounces right back into position for the Styles Clash for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as his music hits to a mixed reaction. Omos enters the ring to stand with him as we go to replays. The announcers praise AJ for how he caught Ricochet for the Clash.

– Still to come, Goldberg will be on The Dirt Sheet. Back to commercial.

– The announcers hype Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss for later tonight.

– We go back to the ring and The Miz and John Morrison are already out for another must see edition of The Dirt Sheet. They hype up tonight’s guest and then get ready for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Fans chant the name as Miz and Morrison mock the entrance like only they can.

Fans chant Goldberg’s name but it’s Gillberg coming out instead. A crew member holds a sparkler and another sprays him with a fire extinguisher instead of real pyro. Duane Gill heads to the ring as Miz and Morrison look on, acting like they’re surprised to see Gillberg instead of Goldberg.

Miz and Morrison ask Gillberg how he’s preparing for what could be the biggest match of his career. Gillberg mocks the real Goldberg like usual. The music of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interrupts now. Out comes a really bad, overweight version of McIntyre, with a small toy sword. The pyro goes off and the fake McIntyre marches to the ring as fans boo. The fake McIntyre has trouble getting through the ropes. Miz says this edition of The Dirt Sheet just keeps getting bigger. The fake Drew takes the mic and begins cutting a promo on Gillberg.

Fake Drew says he’s going to kick Gillberg’s ass back to 1998, then go home and eat some haggis. Miz and Morrison argue over how bad the actor is. This is a trainwreck, Miz says. Gillberg gets in between them and yells like Goldberg might. They tell him to shut up. Miz and Morrison predict that both Goldberg and McIntyre will lose at the Royal Rumble because Miz will cash in his Money In the Bank contract. Fans boo them as Miz stares at the camera and goes on about how he’s the next WWE Champion, because he’s The Miz and he’s… next! The music hits as Miz and Morrison pose with the briefcase. Fake McIntyre walks around while Gillberg growls to end the segment.

– We go to the announcers as Tom calls this one of the weirdest nights for RAW.

Riddle and Lucha House Party vs. The Hurt Business

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Hurt Business – WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander with MVP. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Lucha House Party’s Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. We get a replay of what led to this match. The Hurt Business looks on as Riddle makes his way out next. Cedric starts off with Metalik. Cedric beats him down and then into the corner. Cedric runs into a boot in the corner. Cedric blocks a takedown but gets kicked. Cedric with a big takedown of his own. Lashley and Shelton tell Cedric to tag Shelton in but he doesn’t listen.

Cedric goes back to working on Metalik, nailing a backbreaker in the middle of the ring. Cedric holds the move and stares at Shelton. Metalik turns it around and in comes Lince with a big scissors takedown. Lince unloads on Cedric now. Cedric fights free and elbows Lince. Cedric goes to tag out but Lashley and Shelton ignore him. Lince with big chops to Cedric. Lince with a middle rope moonsault for a close 2 count on Cedric.

Lince works over Cedric some more and grounds him by his arm. Cedric fights into the ropes. Shelton tags himself in, staring Cedric down. Lince and Shelton go at it but Shelton nails a huge clothesline. Shelton launches Lince into the opposite corner and he hits hard. Shelton with a 2 count. Shelton tags in Lashley and they double team Lince. Lashley launches Lince into the corner now and beats him down with ease. Lashley tosses Lince into their corner but Cedric tags himself in. Shelton tags himself in after a few seconds and Cedric isn’t happy with it. The champs have some words.

Shelton beats on Lince in the corner now. Cedric interrupts by tagging himself back in. MVP looks on frustrated. Lince catches Cedric with a big springboard Stunner out of nowhere. Cedric stops Lince from tagging. Shelton tags back in and Cedric shoves him as they argue. Shelton shoves Cedric back and he falls through the ropes to the floor. MVP and Cedric argue now as MVP gets in Cedric’s way, keeping him from going back into the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cedric has Lince grounded in the middle of the ring. Lince fights up and out but Cedric slams him face-first by his arm. Cedric grounds Lince with a headlock now. Lashley tags in and scoops Lince for a big slam in the middle of the ring. Lashley and Cedric have more words. Shelton tags back in and launches Lince across the ring. Shelton with a snap suplex to Lince. Cedric tags back in and takes Lince back to a corner, beating him down with right hands.

Cedric takes Lince to the top but Lince fights back. Lince with a big crossbody from the top. Metalik and Riddle rally for Lince now. Shelton and Riddle tag in at the same time. Riddle unloads and kicks Shelton in the head. Riddle runs wild and also knocks Lashley on the apron but he’s still standing. Shelton with knees to Riddle now. Riddle fights out of a powerbomb attempt and rocks Shelton with a kick, dropping him. Shelton ducks a kick and rolls him up. Riddle comes back and nails a big strike for a 2 count.

Riddle goes to the top for the Floating Bro but Shelton moves. Metalik tags in and goes to work on Shelton. Metalik with a big hurricanrana from the top rope. Metalik keeps going but Shelton drives him into the mat off a counter. Shelton drags Metalik into the corner but Cedric tags himself in as Shelton is about to do a move. Cedric drives Metalik into the mat and gets in Shelton’s face. Lashley tags in, runs and knocks Riddle off the apron, then hits a big Spear on Metalik. Lashley then applies The Hurt Lock to Metalik for the win.

Winners: The Hurt Business

– After the match, The Hurt Business stands in the middle of the ring until Riddle runs in with a cheap shot to Lashley. Riddle runs back out to the ramp. Cedric and Shelton continue arguing. MVP joins his crew in the ring as Riddle’s music starts up and a “Bro!” chant begins.

– The announcers discuss the Elias vs. Jeff Hardy feud. We see what happened last week with Hardy vs. Jaxson Ryker, then Hardy vs. Elias, and the post-match arguing between Elias and Ryker. Hardy will get another shot at Ryker tonight. We see Elias and Ryker backstage now. Elias doesn’t want a repeat of what happened last week. Ryker says they got their signals crossed but that’s not good enough for Elias because WWE stands for… Walk With Elias, Ryker says. Elias says Ryker did not do that last week. They go on and Ryker agrees to finish what Elias started tonight, and beat Hardy until he accepts The Universal Truth of Elias. They go to walk off and Ryker just wants to be clear on if Elias is getting involved or not. Elias is a bit annoyed. They walk out of the room but Elias stops to grab his guitar.

– Still to come, we will hear from the real WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk are The Miz, John Morrison, AJ Styles and Shayna Baszler.

– We get a pre-recorded message from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who is in his home gym.

Drew says he wishes he could be at RAW but the good news is, he’s feeling stronger after recently testing positive for COVID-19. He mentions that the earlier segment with Gillberg and the Fake McIntyre was a circus. He also has a quick threat for The Miz and John Morrison. Drew mentions that he respects WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg but that respect doesn’t outweigh what he’s willing to do to keep his title. He goes on about Goldberg and their Royal Rumble match, and says he needs Goldberg to bring the intense Goldberg to the pay-per-view because the title deserves it and if he doesn’t, Drew will eat him alive in two minutes. Drew also mentions that if Goldberg needs some action before then, he’s coming back to RAW next Monday.

Jeff Hardy vs. Jaxson Ryker

We go back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy as the pyro goes off. Out next comes Jaxson Ryker with Elias.

The bell rings and Ryker charges but Hardy moves and he hits the turnbuckles. They trade shots and Ryker unloads with big strikes in the corner now. Ryker takes Hardy to the opposite corner and drops him. Ryker smacks Hardy around as Elias looks on.

Ryker clubs Hardy back to the mat. Hardy kicks Ryker away and sends him into the ropes with a scissors takedown. Hardy with a clothesline and inverted Atomic Drop. Hardy with his trademark leg drop and low dropkick. Hardy with a splash for a 2 count. Ryker fights Hardy off again but gets splashed in the corner. Hardy misses another splash attempt. Ryker comes right back and levels Hardy in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Ryker drops big forearms on Hardy and then mounts him with right hands as Elias cheers him on. Ryker with a back suplex for another 2 count. Ryker grounds Hardy with a headlock now. Fans start to rally for Hardy as Elias talks some trash. Hardy fights up and out, nailing a jawbreaker. Hardy drops Ryker with a neckbreaker. Hardy goes to the top but Elias shoves him down. Ryker had the referee distracted but he saw Elias shove Hardy. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Jeff Hardy

– After the bell, Ryker yells at Elias because he told him not to help. Elias thought he meant the opposite. Hardy runs and dropkicks Elias through the ropes, knocking him back to the barrier. Hardy fights off Ryker now but Ryker ends up driving him into the mat with a big sideslam. Elias returns to the ring and stands with Ryker, talking their issues out. We go to replays and come back to Elias’ music playing as he and Ryker are getting back on the same page it appears.

– We see Alexa Bliss backstage walking for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom confirms that both Goldberg and Drew McIntyre will be here next week for the Royal Rumble go-home show.

Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion & one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Asuka. Asuka poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. Alexa Bliss is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. Bliss laughs as she applies a headlock. They run the ropes and Asuka levels Bliss, then dances around to taunt her. Bliss trips Asuka and rolls her for a 2 count. Bliss sits up and smiles, taunting Asuka again. Bliss dodges a strike and rolls Asuka for another 2 count. Asuka comes back with big strikes and a knee to the face to drop Bliss. Asuka runs in with a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count.

Asuka grounds Bliss by her arm now. Bliss resists and gets up, then to the ropes to break it. Bliss goes to the floor for a breather. Asuka misses a baseball slide as Bliss goes back in to play some mind games. The lights start going down to indicate “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s arrival. Bliss is all smiles as she stands in the middle of the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss is just standing in the middle of the ring, wearing a darker look with her attire and her makeup it seems, including black lipstick. She’s just staring ahead, then staring over at Asuka, who is nervously waiting in the corner. Asuka sizes Bliss up and looks ready to finish the match, but Bliss is just walking around the ring, slowly, with her hands behind her back. She dodges an attack by Asuka, and another, but just keeps walking around with her hands behind her back. Bliss keeps blocking attacks with little effort. Asuka finally kicks her in the gut. Asuka charges but Bliss drops her with a shoulder, with ease. Asuka ends up on the floor, staring Bliss down.

Asuka comes back in as the referee counts. Bliss charges with an attack but Asuka knees her in the face. Asuka charges but Bliss turns upside down in the corner, like Bray Wyatt would. Asuka throws on the brakes and is spooked it seems. Bliss looks at her own hand and walks over to Asuka. Bliss attacks with a Mandible Claw attempt. Asuka tries to block it but Bliss keeps trying. Asuka fights back but a back elbow rocks her. Bliss then drops Asuka with a big right hand for a close 2 count.

Bliss is still walking around, staring Asuka down, with a blank expression on her face. Bliss approaches while Asuka is on her knees. Bliss kneels down and grabs Asuka by the chin, gently lifting her up to her feet. Asuka nails a kick to the head, a spinning back fist, and another big kick to the head. Bliss takes all that and grabs Asuka out of nowhere, holding her in position for Sister Abigail. Bliss holds Asuka there, wipes the dark lipstick on her own lip and stares ahead before dropping Asuka with Sister Abigail for the pin to win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss stands tall in the middle of the ring as her music hits. She stares straight ahead. The screen flashes and Bliss transforms back into the somewhat normal look and attire that she had when the match started. Bliss laughs some and continues staring straight ahead. She mouths, “Let me in!” but we hear The Fiend’s voice instead. Bliss continues staring straight ahead as RAW goes off the air.

