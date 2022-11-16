Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its Americaz Most Wanted event.

Pagano will face off against Joey Janela at the show event on December 16th at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, which will air live on FITE+:

Nick Gage, El Hijo del Vikingo, Masha Slamovich, Jack Cartwheel, Sawyer Wreck and more will also appear. The only other match confirmed for the show is Gringo Loco & Los Vipers vs. Arez, Komander & ASF.