New Match Announced for Impact’s Slammiversary

Impact has announced that Chris Bey will challenge Willie Mack for the X-Division championship at Slammiversary.

Other matches announced are:

– Tessa Blanchard, Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards, Trey Miguel and an unnamed opponent will face off for the Impact championship

– Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs Deonna Purrazzo

Impact has also promised that we’ll see the return of a former World champion. Slammiversary takes place on July 18th.