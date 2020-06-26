New Match Announced for Impact’s Slammiversary

Impact has announced that Chris Bey will challenge Willie Mack for the X-Division championship at Slammiversary.
BREAKING: @DashingChrisBey will challenge @Willie_Mack for the X-Division Championship at #Slammiversary on July 18th!
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/QOCqKJo9XL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 26, 2020
Other matches announced are:
– Tessa Blanchard, Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards, Trey Miguel and an unnamed opponent will face off for the Impact championship
– Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs Deonna Purrazzo
Impact has also promised that we’ll see the return of a former World champion. Slammiversary takes place on July 18th.
