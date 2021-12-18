A new singles match for the blue brand has been announced for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

The match will see Drew McIntyre take on Madcap Moss, who will have Happy Baron Corbin in his corner.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw McIntyre crash an episode of Happy Talk, retrieving his sword from Adam Pearce’s desk, which Moss and Corbin stole last week. Corbin later booked Moss to face McIntyre at WWE Day 1, and Moss didn’t seem thrilled about the news. McIntyre and Jeff Hardy had been feuding with Corbin and Moss until Hardy was released from his WWE contract earlier this month.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the current announced card, along with related shots from SmackDown:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song

