Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade is now official for Tuesday’s WWE NXT.

The tag team partners finally agreed to wrestle each other in hopes that it will make them a better unit, as it did for Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, as well as Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.

Below is the updated announced card for next week’s NXT:

* Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade

* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defends against Nathan Frazer

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.