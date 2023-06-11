Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade is now official for Tuesday’s WWE NXT.
The tag team partners finally agreed to wrestle each other in hopes that it will make them a better unit, as it did for Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, as well as Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.
Below is the updated announced card for next week’s NXT:
* Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade
* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade
* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov
* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid
* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defends against Nathan Frazer
