New Match Stipulation Added To Great American Bash Match

WWE has just announced that the fatal four way to decide a new number one contender for the NXT Women’s champion will now be an elimination match.

The match between Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai will take place this coming Wednesday on NXT Great American Bash. The winner will go on to face the current NXT Women’s champion, Io Shirai.

Great American Bash is a two week event airing July 1st and 8th on the USA Network.