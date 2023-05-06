Sami Callihan must find two tag team partners to do battle against The Design with.

Impact Wrestling has announced that the upcoming Under Siege event will feature Callihan and two mystery partners vs. Deaner, Kon and Angels of The Design.

“Despite the doubts of Angels and Kon, Sami Callihan‘s betrayal of The Design was something that Deaner never saw coming. When Callihan assaulted the group’s leader with his signature baseball bat, the grueling initiation process that he endured suddenly became worth it. But recently on IMPACT!, Callihan fell victim to the numbers game and came to the realization that if he wants to take out The Design for good, he’s going to need some backup. We now know that at Under Siege, The Design will face off against Sami Callihan and two partners of his choosing in a six-man tag team grudge match – that is, if he can find anyone who is willing to join his cause,” Impact noted in the official match preview.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place on Friday, May 26 from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. The show will air live on FITE TV, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

#1 Contender’s Fatal 6 Way

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Winner earns future Impact World Title shot.

The Design (Deaner, Kon, Angels) vs. Sami Callihan and two mystery partners

