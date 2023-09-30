You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the WWE Fastlane 2023 “go-home” edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program, the company has announced the updated lineup for the show.

Added to Monday’s show at the SAP Center in San Jose, California is Xavier Woods of The New Day against Ivar of The Viking Raiders, as well as Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax in women’s action.

Previously announced for the show is Tegan Nox challenging the winner of Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton at tonight’s NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event for the NXT Women’s Championship, GUNTHER and Tommaso Ciampa’s contract signing for WWE Fastlane 2023, “Senor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso and Miz TV featuring Drew McIntyre.

