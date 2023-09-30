The card is shaping up for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the final WWE show leading up to their annual Fastlane 2023 premium live event, the company has announced a match and an appearance for next week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program.

As noted, Dragon Lee will take on Austin Theory in singles action on next week’s show.

Additionally, WWE has confirmed that The Judgment Day will be appearing on next week’s WWE Fastlane 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down next Friday night, October 6, 2023, at 8/7c from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

