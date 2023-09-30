On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, NXT Superstar Dragon Lee was seen watching the show in the front row. He got into scuffle with Austin Theory following the latter’s match over Cameron Grimes after the former US Champion provoked him.

Lee also attempted to make a save for the LWO after they were brutally assaulted by The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley tonight, only to be stopped by security.

Nevertheless, it has now been announced that Dragon Lee will face Theory on next week’s episode of the blue brand, which will mark the luchador’s SmackDown debut.

With Lee prominently being featured across RAW, NXT and SmackDown now, it seems as though WWE higher-ups are very high on the former AEW talent.