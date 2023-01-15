On Saturday’s NJPW Strong episode, they announced new matches for the Battle in the Valley event on February 18.

Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight was confirmed for the show. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules.

Matches already announced for Battle in the Valley that is sold out: include the following

IWGP World Championship Title Match: Winner of Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada match on February 11th vs. TBA

IWGP Women’s Championship Match: KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone

David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish

Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos