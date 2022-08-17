NJPW has announced new matches for NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed tapings on August 21st.

Aussie Open will defend the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships against Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson. Also, Tom Lawlor and JR Kratos of Team Filthy will face Cody Chhun & Jordan Cruz.

Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura vs. Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste of TMDK and The DKC & Kevin Knight of the LA Dojo vs. Bateman & Barrett Brown of Stray Dog Army will take place.

– Che Cabrera vs. Aaron Solo

– Alan Angels vs. Taiji Ishimori

-Adrian Quest vs. Peter Avalon

– Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood

– QT Marshall vs. Keita

– Misterioso vs. Mascara Dorada

– Bullet Club (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo) vs. Trent Beretta, KUSHIDA, Taylor Rust, and Rocky Romero