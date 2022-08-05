Several new matches have been announced for the upcoming Emergence special from Impact Wrestling.

Jack Evans will challenge the X Division Champion at Emergence. The current champion is Mike Bailey, but he must defend against Rocky Romero on next Thursday’s Impact. The winner will then defend against Evans at Emergence.

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin in singles action was also announced for Emergence, plus tag team action with Kushida and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner.

Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Emergence event will air live on Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The event will air live on Impact Plus, FITE TV, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jack Evans vs. Mike Bailey (c) [or Rocky Romero]

AAA Attraction Match

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

If HNM loses, they must disband. If HNM wins, Taven and Bennett will receive a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

Kushida and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner

