WWE Hall of Famer Glenn “Kane” Jacobs has been re-elected as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Jacobs was declared the winner of the Knox County mayoral race shortly after 10pm ET on Thursday night. Jacobs, a Republican, ran as the incumbent and defeated Democratic rival Debbie Helsley. The win was expected as Knox County is heavily Republican. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Jacobs was declared the winner with a 4,400 vote edge over Helsley, with 63% of the vote counted.

The Sentinel reports that Jacobs spoke at an election results watch party in downtown Knoxville, TN and said, “It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as mayor for the past four years, and I am just so grateful that you have trusted me to work hard to keep our economy strong and to protect our freedoms and our way of life.”

Jacobs thanked Helsley and commended other candidates who ran for office.

“In this day and age, as contentious as politics is, we should respect anyone who is willing to put their name on the ballot,” he said.

“I promise you, and I don’t make many promises because they’re hard to keep. But I do promise you that I will continue to work hard every day for the brightest future possible for our Knox County,” Jacobs told supporters.

Jacobs also tweeted, “THANK YOU Knox County for electing me to serve a second term as your mayor. I am so grateful for the support you have shown me and my family throughout my campaign for re-election, and will continue to do all I can to serve you to the best of my ability.”

Jacobs announced his re-election campaign in March 2021 and raised more than $401,760 since January 1 for his campaign.

Below is the full post-election tweet from Jacobs:

