WWE issued the following press release announcing that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will face each other in singles-action on Monday’s edition of Raw, with the winner receiving an opportunity at Damian Priest and the United States championship. Full details, including an updated card for Raw, are below.

One week after Drew McIntyre and Sheamus battled it out with Damian Priest in an extremely hard-hitting Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship, the two former friends will once again go to war against one another in a one-on-one contest that promises to be an all-out brawl from start to finish.

The reward is sweet, too, as the winner will go on to challenge Priest for the United States Title at WWE Extreme Rules.

Don’t miss all the action of Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.