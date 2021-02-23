Last night AEW concluded round one of the U.S. side of the women’s eliminator title tournament, where former champion Nyla Rose defeated Tay Conti and Britt Baker bested Madi Wrenkowski, who replaced an injured Anna Jay. Now…the promotion has confirmed that the semifinal showdown between Rose and Baker will take place on tomorrow’s Dynamite on TNT.

The American bracket continues tomorrow night on Dynamite as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. takes on former #AEW Women's World Champ 'The Native Beast' Nyla Rose. Who will advance? There is one way to find out WATCH #AEWDynamite TOMORROW and every Wednesday at 8/7c on TNT pic.twitter.com/Op4yNpb4Qw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE

-Lance Archer versus Rey Fenix Ladder qualifier

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Isiah Kassidy

-Nyla Rose versus Britt Baker U.S. semifinal

-Sting segment

-Ricky Starks/Brian Cage versus The Varsity Blondes

-Jake Hager versus Brandon Cutler

-Jon Moxley versus Ryan Nemeth