Rey Horus is returning to The Battle of Los Angeles.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Horus as the fourteenth entrant for BOLA 2022.

The updated list of BOLA participants for the 2022 tournament now looks like this: Rey Horus, JD Drake, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Davey Richards, Lee Moriarty, PWG World Champion Bandido, Jack Cartwheel, Daniel Garcia, Black Taurus, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, Jonah Rock.

Horus responded to PWG’s announcement and tweeted, “My 4th BOLA [smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji]”

As mentioned in his tweet, this will be the fourth BOLA tournament for Horus. He lost to current AEW World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix on Day 1 in 2017, lost to Jeff Cobb on Day 3 in 2018, and lost to Dragon Lee on Day 1 in 2019. Horus has worked several dates for PWG since debuting at Pushin Forward Back in July 2017 with a loss to Sammy Guevara. He last competed for PWG at It’s A Long Way To The Top in late November, in a Triple Threat that also included Demonic Flamita and the winner Lee.

Horus was most recently signed with ROH and worked their final show before going on a hiatus until April 2022, the recent Final Battle pay-per-view. He lost to Lee that night. Horus has also recently worked for The Crash and Warrior Wrestling, among others.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years. There’s no word on who else PWG will announce in the coming weeks, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

