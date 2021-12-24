NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome 12/24/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: El Phantasmo w/Taiji Ishimori vs. Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tiger Mask In A Triple Threat Match

Taguchi launches Phantasmo over the top rope. Tiger Mask with combo hamstring kicks. Tiger Mask hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Tiger Mask applies a side headlock. Taguchi whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Tiger Mask drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi leapfrogs over Tiger Mask. Taguchi with a Hip Attack. Taguchi continues to throw Phantasmo over the top rope. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask sends Taguchi to the corner. Tiger Mask with a Roundhouse Kick. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask sends Taguchi crashing to the outside. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Tiger Mask. Taguchi avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Taguchi stomps on Phantasmo’s back. Phantasmo avoids The Ankle Lock. Phantasmo wants Taguchi to shake his hand for Christmas.

Taguchi obliges. Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on the right foot of Taguchi. Phantasmo stomps on the right hand of Taguchi. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo slaps Taguchi in the chest. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. Rolling Vertical Suplex Exchange. Rollup Exchange. Phantasmo dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Tiger Mask with two quick pin attempts. Forearm Exchange. Taguchi with a Double Hip Attack. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Phantasmo and Tiger Mask avoids The Running Hip Attack. Haymaker Exchange. Tiger Mask kicks Phantasmo in the chest. Taguchi with Two Step Up Enzuigiri’s. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with a Leaping Enzuigiri from the outside. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Tiger Mask follows that with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count.

Phantasmo drops Tiger Mask with The Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Taguchi slams Phantasmo’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Taguchi puts Phantasmo on the top turnbuckle. Taguchi slaps Phantasmo in the chest. Tiger Mask pulls Taguchi off the middle turnbuckle. Tiger Mask with an Avalanche Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Taguchi sends Tiger Mask face first into the middle rope. Taguchi hits Dodon for a two cout. Tiger Mask whips Taguchi across the ring. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. The referee gets distracted by Ishimori. Tiger Mask goes for The Tiger Driver on Taguchi, but Phantasmo counters with a double lateral press to pickup the victory. After the match, Phantasmo and Ishimori gangs up on Tiger Mask. Phantasmo prepares for The Sudden Death. Robbie Eagles storms into the ring to make the save. Eagles with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles connects with The Turbo Backpack. Ishimori had to pull Phantasmo out of the ring.

Winner: El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Second Match: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

United Empire attacks Team New Japan before the bell rings. Multiple brawls ensue on the outside. Henare slams Tenzan’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Henare with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Henare with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Henare answers with a gut punch. Henare with a Spinning Back Kick for a two count. Henare punches Tenzan in the back. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Tenzan with a Spinning Heel Kick. Khan and Kojima are tagged in. Kojima dodges The Pump Kick. Kojima with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Khan to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Henare throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle.

Henare knocks Nagata off the ring apron. Tenzan pulls Henare out of the ring. Forearm/Mongolian Chop Combination. Kojima drops Khan with The DDT for a two count. Khan denies The Koji Cutter. Cobb trips Kojima from behind. Khan applies The Claw. Khan rolls Kojima over for a two count. Khan with a Running Pump Kick. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with a Corner Dropkick. Cobb sweeps out the legs of Kojima. Combination Cabron. Cobb mocks Tetsuya Naito. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Kojima blocks a lariat from Cobb. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Nagata. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Cobb to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Cobb denies The Exploder Suplex. Henare with clubbing blows to Nagata’s back. Henare goes for a Bodyslam, but Nagata lands back on his feet.

Nagata with The Exploder Suplex. Cobb SuperKicks Nagata. Nagata side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike. Nagata whips Cobb into The TenKoji Cutter. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Cobb puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Double Irish Whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Kojima with a running elbow smash. Nagata kicks Cobb in the face. Nagata drills Cobb with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kojima applies a waist lock. Khan decks Kojima with a back elbow smash. Khan with a Judo Throw. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Khan. Henare with The Samoan Drop. Nagata with forearm shivers. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Khan sends Nagata to the corner. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Pump Kick/Mid-Kick Combination. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. KENTA, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Team New Japan before the bell rings. Bullet Club gangs up on Tanahashi. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi uppercuts Kenta. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Kenta shoves the referee towards Tanahashi. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Tanahashi answers with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Makabe and Owens are tagged in. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Fale off the ring apron. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Falle attacks Makabe from behind. Makabe kicks Fale in the gut. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Makabe. Fale with a shoulder tackle. Owens kicks Honma off the apron. Owens stomps on Makabe’s chest. Owens is raining down haymakers. Owens starts choking Makabe.

Owens slams Makabe’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens transitions into a corner mount. Owens tags in Fale. Fale with heavy bodyshots. Makabe tells Fale to bring it. Fale obliges with more bodyshots. Fale tags in Owens. Owens applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens drives his knee into Makabe’s back. Owens applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Owens tags in Fale. Fale with clubbing sledges in the corner. Makabe side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Kenta knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Kenta whips Tanahashi into the steel barricade. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma with two running shoulder tackles. Owens kicks Honma in the back. Bullet Club gangs up on Honma.

Double Irish Whip. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Owens in the face. Honma kicks Fale in the gut. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma lands Two Kokeshi HeadButts. Honma punches Fale in the back. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kenta gets in the way. Tanahashi slaps Kenta in the face. Tanahashi kicks Kenta out of the ring. GBH with a Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Owens runs interference. Honma is throwing haymakers at Owens. Fale grabs Honma by his throat. Honma denies The Grenade. Honma with forearm shivers. Owens nails Honma with The V-Trigger. Fale connects with The Grenade to pickup the victory. After the match, Tanahashi runs after Kenta with a kendo stick.

Winner: KENTA, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Toru Yano vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A End Of Year Party Rules Match

The rules for this match goes like this. You can win by pinfall, submission, count-out, DQ’s, but Yano and Kanemaru have to drink whiskey every two minutes and answer the referee’s count to determine themselves fit for progression. Kanemaru is playing mind games with Yano. Yano and Kanemaru starts bickering with each other as the drinking horn starts blaring through Korakuen Hall. The first drinking session went well. Both guys continue to argue with each other instead of fighting. Yano rolls Kanemaru over for a two count. Yano ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Kanemaru with the backslide cover for a two count. Kanemaru kicks Yano in the gut. Yano pulls Kanemaru down to the mat. Yano hooks the inside leg for a two count. Kanemaru side steps Yano into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru with the schoolboy rollup for a two count.

Kanemaru stomps on Yano’s chest. Kanemaru whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru whips Yano into the steel barricade. Kanemaru plays around with Yano’s hair. It’s time for the second drinking session. Yano removed the turnbuckle pad before Kanemaru got back in the ring. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Kanemaru. Yano slaps Kanemaru in the back of the head. Yano is trying to make Kanemaru dizzy. Yano throws Kanemaru into the canvas. Kanemaru with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Kanemaru starts making Yano dizzy. Kanemaru slams Yano’s head on the canvas. Kanemaru hooks the outside leg for a two count. Both men fell down after an irish whip reversal fest.

Kanemaru tried to prevent Yano from drinking the whiskey shot. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. We have a quick standoff on the outside. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yano. Kanemaru with The Gator Roll for a two count. Kanemaru wants Yano to have a full sized whiskey shot. Yano obliges. Kanemaru chugs his shot. Kanemaru throws a Young Lion into Yano. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Kanemaru goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kanemaru hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kanemaru shoves down the referee. Yano rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano shoves whiskey down Kanemaru’s throat. Yano connects with The PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still KOPW 2021 Champion, Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. EVIL whips Ishii into the steel barricade. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Sho repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s back and chest. Sho is choking Yoh with his boot. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho side steps Yoh into the turnbuckle pad. Sho continues to rake the eyes of Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh tags in Hashi. Chaos clears the ring. Goto sends Sho to the corner. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Yoh follows that with a leaping back elbow smash. Goto kicks Sho in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Hashi stomps on the midsection of Sho. Ishii peppers Sho with forearms from the outside. Hashi is choking Sho with his boot. Sho applies a wrist lock. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Takahashi clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Sho is choking Hashi with his boot. EVIL is choking Ishii with a chair. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. Sho tags in Togo. Togo is throwing haymakers at Hashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Hashi’s neck. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Sho kicks Yoh in the gut. Sho dumps Yoh out of the ring. Hashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi buries his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Takahashi backs Hashi into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Hashi denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Forearm Exchange. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Hashi with a Vertical Suplex. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL stops Hashi in his tracks. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Ishii.

Togo trips Ishii from the outside. EVIL attacks Ishii from behind. Double Irish Whip. Togo with a corner clothesline. Ishii side steps EVIL into Togo. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii kicks Sho in the face. Ishii shoves EVIL into Sho. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. EVIL inadvertently knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Ishii drops EVIL with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Goto kicks EVIL in the gut. Goto rolls EVIL back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Yoh uppercuts EVIL. Ishii with a big forearm smash. Sho pulls Yoh out of the ring. EVIL applies a waist lock. Ishii decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Togo kicks Ishii in the back. EVIL with a double leg takedown. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Ishii grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back and chest. Togo toys around with Ishii. Togo whips Ishii across the ring. Togo applies The Sleeper Hold. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Ishii tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle to Takahashi. Goto knocks Sho off the apron. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count.

Togo denies The Ushigoroshi. Togo punches Goto in the jaw. House Of Torture clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Togo with a running elbow smash. Sho with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo wraps the choker around Goto’s neck. Goto rocks Togo with a forearm smash. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi drops Hashi with The Big Boot. Ishii blocks a boot from Takahashi. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Togo kicks Ishii in the gut. Togo whips Ishii into the exposed steel. Togo ducks a clothesline from Goto. Togo applies a waist lock. Sho inadvertently clotheslines Togo. Yoh dropkicks Sho. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Togo denies The GTR. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Togo lands back on his feet. Hashi with Two SuperKicks. Chaos connects with Shoto to pickup the victory. After the match, Ishii and EVIL starts swinging chairs at each other. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL plants Ishii with Everything Is EVIL. EVIL stands tall with the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and El Desperado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiromu Takahashi and El Desperado will start things off. Desperado runs into Takahashi. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Running Elbow Smash Exchange. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Desperado with two back elbow smashes. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Desperado avoids the basement dropkick. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Desperado with a forearm smash. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Takahashi kicks Desperado in the chest. Desperado fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick. Naito knocks Taichi off the ring apron. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado applies a wrist lock. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Takahashi SuperKicks Desperado. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Sabre.

Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Takahashi’s neck. Taichi clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Sabre applies a straight jacket hold. Taichi drives Naito back first into the steel barricade. Sabre applies the cravate. Sabre transitions into a Dragon Sleeper. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Taichi applies The Cobra Twist. Taichi brings Takahashi down to the mat. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. The referee admonishes Taichi. Takahashi with three overhand chops. Taichi starts choking Takahashi. Taichi tags in Desperado. Suzuki Gun is mauling Takahashi in the corner. Second Chop Exchange. Desperado with the irish whip. Takahashi kicks Desperado in the face. Desperado denies The Running Hurricanrana. Desperado goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Naito and Taichi are tagged in. Naito drops down on the canvas. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks Taichi in the gut. Naito knocks Sabre off the apron. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Taichi. Combination Cabron for a one count. Taichi denies The NeckBreaker.

Taichi starts choking Naito. Taichi applies a wrist lock. Taichi nails Naito with The Hook Kick. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Naito denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Naito hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Taichi blocks Gloria. Naito goes for an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex, but Taichi counters with a Sumo Throw. Naito decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Sanada and Sabre are tagged in. Sanada denies The Cobra Twist. Sanada sends Sabre tumbling to the floor. Sabre dodges The Slingshot Pescado. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist on the floor. Sabre rolls Sanada back into the ring. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sabre goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sanada goes for The Hip Toss, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Sanada breaks free with The Hip Toss. Sabre denies The Paradise Lock. Rollup Exchange. Sabre uppercuts Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Sabre with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Sabre denies The Bridging O’Connor Roll. Sabre connects with The European Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and El Desperado via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Kazuchika Okada & Robbie Eagles

Shingo Takagi and Kazuchika Okada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada applies a hammerlock. Takagi transitions into a side headlock. Okada reverses the hold. Takagi with a side headlock takeover. Okada answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Okada backs Takagi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Takagi on the chest. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Takagi. Takagi drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Takagi knocks Eagles off the ring apron. Takagi applies a rear chin lock. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi with a flying axe handle strike. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Okada’s neck. Red Shoes admonishes Bushi. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back and chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi stomps on Okada’s back. Bushi tags in Takagi. Bushi slams Okada’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Takagi slams Okada’s head on a neutral color turnbuckle pad. Takagi tells Okada to bring it.

Takagi pie faces Okada. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Okada hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi punches Okada in the back. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada tags in Eagles. Eagles kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Eagles with Two Mid-Kick. Takagi hammers down on the right knee of Eagles. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Eagles with a Flying Mid-Kick for a two count. Takagi avoids The 450 Splash. Eagles kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi with a GutBuster. Takagi drops Eagles with The DDT. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Bushi with The DDT for a two count. Eagles denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Eagles rolls Bushi over for a two count. Eagles blocks a boot from Bushi. Bushi denies The Turbo Backpack. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi denies The Asai DDT. Bushi decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Eagles with a double leg takedown. Eagles goes for The Ron Miller Special, but Bushi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Eagles with a Roundhouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Bushi. Bushi dodges The Windmill Kick. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Eagles answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi and Okada are tagged in. Okada with a Running Boot. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Okada kicks Takagi in the face. Okada with forearm shivers. Takagi blocks a boot from Okada. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Okada denies The Noshigami. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takagi with a deep arm-drag. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Eagles knocks Bushi off the apron. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada drops Takagi with The DDT on the floor. Okada rolls Takagi back into the ring. Bushi runs interference.

Bushi whips Eagles into the steel barricade. Takagi with The SuperPlex for a two count. Okada avoids The Sliding Lariat. Takagi decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Okada blocks The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi clotheslines Okada. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Okada dropkicks Takagi. Takagi avoids The Rain Maker. Okada goes for The Dropkick, but Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Okada’s back. Bushi with a forearm smash. Bushi sends Okada to the corner. Bushi blocks a boot from Okada. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Okada. Bushi with The Backstabber. Bushi connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada denies The CodeBreaker. Okada ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Eagles with a Missile Dropkick. Eagles knocks Takagi off the apron. Eagles with a Flying Axe Handle off the apron. Okada applies The Money Clip. Bushi rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada dropkicks Bushi. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi avoids The Rain Maker. Okada drops Takagi with The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver to Bushi. Okada plants Bushi with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & Robbie Eagles via Pinfall

