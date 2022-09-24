The legendary Raven is set to be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Impact announced at tonight’s Victory Road special that Raven will be inducted on Friday, October 7 at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Albany, NY.

Raven will join the following stars in the Impact Hall of Fame – Sting (2012), Kurt Angle (2013), Team 3D (2014), Jeff Jarrett (2015), Earl Hebner (2015), Gail Kim (2016), James Storm (2017), Abyss (2018), Ken Shamrock (2020), Awesome Kong (2021).

Raven first debuted for the promotion on January 22, 2003, when they were known as TNA. This was just two days after his final WWE release. Raven’s first run with the company went for almost 8 years, and his last match was a win over AJ Styles on November 12, 2010. He is a one-time former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and the 2005 King of The Mountain winner.

Raven made a special appearance at Impact’s Against All Odds event this past July, doing special guest commentary for Moose’s win over Sami Callihan in the Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match.

Below is the promo for Raven’s upcoming Impact Hall of Fame induction:

