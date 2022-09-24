Tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Rampage special featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending her TBS championship against Diamante, who was accompanied by rap icon Trina so she could have some backup against The Baddies.

Diamante put up a great effort against the much stronger Cargill, but she didn’t manage to survive the champ’s Jaded finisher. This improves Cargill’s record to 38-0. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@DiamanteLAX risking it all for this TBS Championship match! Watch #AEWRampage Grand Slam on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/fyxo3rNyZk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

