Adam Page has won the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal at this evening’s AEW Grand Slam Rampage.

The Hangman’s victory earns him a future world title opportunity at Jon Moxley, which will occur at the upcoming Tuesday edition of Dynamite. Page outlasted several other top stars, including former ROH world champion RUSH, who was the last competitor eliminated by Page. This will be his first world title shot since losing the gold to CM Punk at Double or Nothing back in May.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

#Hangman @theadampage makes his way to the ring for this #AEWRampage: Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/AY6XwjYCLg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

