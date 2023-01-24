Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega.

There were no new entrants for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match confirmed on last night’s RAW. WWE has announced the following 15 Superstars for the match, leaving 15 open spots: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live this Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, 15 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, 23 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.