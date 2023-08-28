Kenzie Paige is your new NWA Women’s Champion.

Paige defeated Kamille at this evening’s 75th Anniversary pay-per-view in St. Louis after connecting with a cutter and scoring the winning pinfall. This ends the Brickhouse’s incredible reign that lasted 813 days, where she successfully defended the title almost 40 times.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The most shocking moment of #NWA75?! Does the night belong to @KenziePaige_1 & Pretty Empowered? pic.twitter.com/tSLRSkWW2w — NWA (@nwa) August 28, 2023