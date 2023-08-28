Kenzie Paige is your new NWA Women’s Champion.
Paige defeated Kamille at this evening’s 75th Anniversary pay-per-view in St. Louis after connecting with a cutter and scoring the winning pinfall. This ends the Brickhouse’s incredible reign that lasted 813 days, where she successfully defended the title almost 40 times.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
It’s go time!!! @KenziePaige_1 vs @Kamille_brick for The Burke! Right now! #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/4WCZu3xbpe
— NWA (@nwa) August 28, 2023
The most shocking moment of #NWA75?! Does the night belong to @KenziePaige_1 & Pretty Empowered? pic.twitter.com/tSLRSkWW2w
— NWA (@nwa) August 28, 2023
OH MY GOD!!! @KenziePaige_1 has done it!! The only one to achieve what no other could do.@KenziePaige_1 is the NEW NWA World Women’s Champion!! The 813-day reign is over. #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/SVAi9fRSC1
— (@WrestlingCovers) August 28, 2023