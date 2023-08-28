A big day for Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin, who picked up a huge victory over Chris Jericho at today’s AEW All In pay-per-view, will be competing at IMPACT Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 21st. This will be his first match under the IMPACT banner since 2016.

The news was broken at tonight’s IMPACT Emergence event. The company later shared the news online.