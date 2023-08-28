EC3 is your new NWA World’s Champion.

The CYN creator defeated Tyrus in the main event of this evening’s 75th Anniversary pay-per-view in St. Louis, where he tapped the New York Times best-selling author out in their Bull Rope match to capture the title. Tyrus made the stipulation that if he lost tonight’s matchup he would retire from pro-wrestling forever.

Tryus’ world title reign lasted 289 days, with four successful defenses. Highlights from EC3’s victory can be found below.

My god Tyrus vs EC3 is so bad https://t.co/ptZUmNe6ws — PrinceMarcus_28 (@PrinceMarcus_29) August 28, 2023

EC3 gotta take a break cause tyrus is tired im cryin #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/Xwj2CImHqO — s e t h (@futurafreesky) August 28, 2023

OMG TYRUS TAPPED, NEW CHAMPION ‼️ Tyrus must now retire omg, I'm so emotional rn #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/9Wiq97IKza — s e t h (@futurafreesky) August 28, 2023

The reign of terror is over!

EC3 is the new NWA World's Heavyweight Champion. Tyrus must now retire from wrestling. #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/Vo8ZrAVCQT — (@WrestlingCovers) August 28, 2023

This wasn’t the only title change tonight as Kenzie Paige managed to end the impressive reign of Kamille and become the new NWA Women’s Champion. You can read about that here.