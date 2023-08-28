Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match – Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) retain over Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Zoey Stark defeated “Michin” Mia Yim

WWE United States Title Match – Rey Mysterio (c) retains over Austin Theory via DQ due to interference by Grayson Waller, a tag team match is made

The LWO (WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar) defeated Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest (w/ WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley)

LA Knight defeated Mustafa Ali

WWE Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Natalya

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Street Fight – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Finn Balor