Former WWE talent and Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30 on October 6, 2022. Lee’s mother noted on Facebook that the passing was sudden and unexpected, and no other details were provided, but the day before her passing, Lee posted about getting over a bad sinus infection. Lee had been away from pro wrestling for the most part since her WWE release on September 30, 2016, but shortly before her death she was training at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, where she lived with her husband, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake (aka Westin Blake), who she had three kids with.

Now a new report from People Magazine says alcohol may have played a factor in Lee’s death. A person close to Lee’s family old People that she “was drinking heavily the night she died,” and was later found by Blake.

“He [Blake] had just come back from working in Orlando. He took the kids somewhere and came back and found her. It was sudden,” the person said. They added, “It wasn’t intentional and it was accidental.”

The person close to the family also said “there were never any signs” of Lee’s heavy drinking.

It was reported last year how Bull Dempsey created a GoFundMe for Lee’s family, and how several pro wrestlers donated, including $10,000 from AEW President Tony Khan, $5,000 from Kevin Owens and his wife, $2,500 from Chris Jericho, $2,000 from Titus O’Neil, $2,000 from Madcap Moss, $2,000 from Elias, $1,500 from Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan, along with several $1,000 donations from various wrestling stars and couples, and so on. That GoFundMe is still live as of this writing at this link, and has raised $105,376 of a $20,000 goal, thanks to more than 1,200 donations.

Blake has not responded to the People report as of this writing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.