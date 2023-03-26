AAA Mega Champion El Hio Del Vikingo has been booked for another major event in the United States.

The lucha-libre superstar will be headlining House of Glory’s Plata O Plomo event on June 16th, his first-ever matchup for the popular indie promotion. The show takes place at the NYC Arena in Queens New York and will be available to stream on FITE. Full details can be found below.

BREAKING Friday, June 16th, one of the hottest talents in the entire wrestling world, the current AAA Mega Champion,

BREAKING Friday, June 16th, one of the hottest talents in the entire wrestling world, the current AAA Mega Champion, makes his HOG debut!!!

House of Glory Pro Wrestling brings the current AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo Del Vikingo to the NYC Arena on Friday June 16th. On Friday June 16th, HOG Wrestling presents Plata O Plomo headlined by El Hijo Del Vikingo. One of the hottest talents in the world will be making his House of Glory and New York City debut. Who will he face? Stay tuned to HOGWrestling social media channels for matches and additional talent announcements. Live from Jamaica, Queens the NYC Arena is easily accessible by subway, bus, and LIRR.

Vikingo most recently competed against Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite.