The Pinnacle is set to be coronated during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW has announced that a coronation ceremony with The Pinnacle (MJF, FTR, Shawn Spears, Wardlow) will be held during tomorrow’s show, to celebrate last Wednesday’s Blood & Guts win over The Inner Circle.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s Dynamite episode on TNT. Below is the current line-up, along with AEW’s announcement on the coronation ceremony:

* The Pinnacle coronation ceremony

* Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill

* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double Or Nothing

* IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defends against NJPW star Yuji Nagata

* PAC vs. Orange Cassidy in a World Title Eliminator match to crown a new #1 contender. The winner will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against SCU. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels will split up if they lose

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Miro

