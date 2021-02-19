According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been significant discussions about getting New Japan Pro Wrestling back on AXS TV. The promotion previously aired on the network up until 2019 prior to it being purchased by Anthem Entertainment, home of IMPACT Wrestling.

Reports are that NJPW lending former IWGP tag team champions FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) to IMPACT indicate that collaboration between the two companies is happening, and that it is not impossible for NJPW to strike up another deal with AXS if they are given decent terms. NJPW currently airs for fans in the Untied States every Thursday on the Roku Channel, a deal that was finalized a few weeks ago. A large reason NJPW accepted the deal with Roku was because it allowed them to continue to negotiate with other networks.

Stay tuned.