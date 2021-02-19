WWE star Lana recently spoke with TalkSport to hype this weekend’s Elimination Chamber pay per view, where the Ravishing Russian discusses the talents in WWE who inspired her to keep pushing through including Fit Finlay, TJ Wilson, Natalya, and Becky Lynch. Highlights from the interview are below.

On being thankful for Fit Finlay:

Gosh, I don’t know what I would do without Fit, to be honest. He’ so brilliant. I’ll never forget – and we were able to show this on Total Divas – but in 2017 I was training and training, going down to NXT on my off days, not having any off days, training with Fit on my off days and training with Fit at live events and then I was told that I wasn’t ready. I was told that I was going to have this title shot, then I’d be paired with Tamina. So I’d keep wrestling live events, but it was going to be with Tamina. They told me ‘you’re just not athletic.’ I’ll never forget that [laughs]. This is like May 2017. I was like ‘OK’ and of course I come out of the room and bawling [crying] and I run to Fit. Fit looked at me and he goes ‘don’t stop. He goes ‘it’s your choice. If you want to stop, then that’s your choice. But don’t stop because they’re telling you something. We’re going to go out there and continue to prove them wrong. If you want to quit, no worries. If you don’t, keep on going. And he just kept working with me and kept on going. And if I would have quit back then, I wouldn’t be where I am now, so I’m thankful for that. He believed in me when no one else did, even when I didn’t believe in myself. So I’m very, very thankful. I was actually able to train with him last week and the week before and the Performance Center and I was just so happy. He’s so amazing.

How TJ Wilson and Natalya also inspire her:

TJ is another person. He believed. He is just so encouraging and he’s always like ‘you’re picking it up so fast’ and I haven’t heard those words. I’m like ‘I am?!’ [laughs]. Oh my gosh. He was having me do a crossbody and a hurricanrana and I would never have even thought I could do that. He pushes me and Nattie does, so I’m so thankful.

Says Becky helped her a lot: