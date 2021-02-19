Sammy Guevara is not expected to do any work for Impact Wrestling.

It was recently reported, via Slam Wrestling and PWInsider, that Guevara had heat with AEW officials over an Impact angle. This reportedly led to Guevara being pulled from the recent Impact TV tapings. The story was that Guevara quit The Inner Circle in the AEW storylines and to play off that angle, Chris Jericho proposed an idea for Sammy to appear on Impact, and then Impact officials worked on plans with AEW boss Tony Khan.

However, Guevara did not fly to Nashville, Tennessee the day before the scheduled Impact tapings, and re-scheduled himself to arrive in Nashville just a few hours before the tapings would begin. It was reported that Guevara began texting Impact officials about alternative ideas and “not wanting to do what was agreed to.” Impact officials reportedly nixed Guevara from the tapings, and Jericho told Guevara to fly back home after Guevara landed in Nashville. The role Impact had for Guevara was given to Black Taurus of The Decay. It was noted then by an Impact source that there was no issue with AEW at all, and that relations between the two sides were “golden.”

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Impact officials were “really mad” about AEW sending talents over for Impact programming, putting plans in place, and then the talent wouldn’t do what was planned.

It was noted that everything appears to be smoothed over at this point, but there are people in Impact who said the company was not happy at first with how everything went down, and that it could have impacted the relationships. Guevara is not expected to be coming back, but there’s no word on if any other AEW – Impact storyline plans were affected.

Stay tuned for more.

