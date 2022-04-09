PW Insider has released a new report on when WWE is planning to make their return to Saudi Arabia.

According to the publication, WWE is aiming for an event in the Middle East around Halloween, which either means the final week of October or the very first week of November. It is added that the details of the company’s travel are “being finalized currently.”

The last show WWE held in Saudi Arabia was the February 19th Elimination Chamber premium live event, which took place from the Jeddah Super Dome and saw Roman Reigns defeat Goldberg to retain the Universal championship, Becky Lynch best Lita to retain the Raw women’s championship, and Brock Lesnar win the men’s elimination chamber matchup to capture the WWE championship.

Stay tuned.