WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes the debut of Gunther, the return of Lacey Evans, Shinsuke Nakamura emerging as the next world title contender, and more. Check it out below.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus fired back at Becky Lynch after The Man tagged her in a funny Twitter post mocking AEW President Tony Khan. Stratus writes, “Dropping a GIF of me on your timeline – I find it very tacky and very low-brow, personally. I think it looks and reeks of desperation.”