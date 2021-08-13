According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE made an attempt to buy the lucha-libre promotion CMLL a few years back.

The report states that WWE wanted to have a larger presence in the Mexican wrestling scene, and groom the best talent for the U.S. market, with the idea being that CMLL’s biggest competitor, AAA, would not be able to afford to keep their talent either giving WWE the best of both worlds.

However, it is stated by the publication that the deal did not go through because CMLL also wanted WWE to purchase their exclusive venues, something WWE was not interested in doing. CMLL and AAA remain active.

