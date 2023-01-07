AEW has announced that the Jericho Appreciation society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, 2Point0, Anna Jay, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Tay Melo) will be addressing the AEW fanbase on this Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/11 DYNAMITE

-The Elite vs. Death Triangle Escalera De La Muerte for the AEW Trios Championship

-Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter

-Jon Moxley vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

-Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Jungle Boy & FTW Champion HOOK vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

-We’ll hear from the Jericho Appreciation Society