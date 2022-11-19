WWE issued the following press release announcing that Toxic Attraction, led by NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose, will be appearing on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA. Full details on what fans can expect from the faction can be found below.

Mandy Rose is the Last Woman Standing, and the NXT Universe will bask in her greatness to kick off this week’s show.

The NXT Women’s Champion overcame another challenge from Alba Fyre last week but not without a shocking assist. As the challenger scaled a ladder, Isla Dawn appeared seemingly from thin air to throw Fyre through the announce table and seal the victory for Rose.

What will happen when Toxic Attraction rolls out the red carpet to begin NXT?

Don’t miss the trio’s appearance this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!