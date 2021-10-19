A new WWE NXT segment has been announced to premiere during tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode.

WWE has announced that Duke Hudson will premiere his “Duke’s Poker Room” segment on tonight’s show.

We noted before how WWE filed to trademark the “Duke’s Poker Room” name earlier this month, and released a new t-shirt with the same name for the NXT Superstar.

Hudson recently debuted a new poker player gimmick on NXT 2.0. After coming up short against new NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in the 2021 Breakout Tournament earlier this year, Hudson then took a loss to Kyle O’Reilly. He returned a few weeks back as a successful poker player in NXT 2.0, and then made his ring return last Tuesday night to defeat Grayson Waller in singles action. Hudson previously was featured in a vignette that saw him sitting at a poker table, in a poker room.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up, along with the announcement on Hudson:

* The final hype for Halloween Havoc

* Tony D’Angelo returns to action

* Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase

* A Triple Threat with one member of each team in the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Triple Threat – Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, champions Zoey Stark and Io Shirai. The winner will get to “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” for the match at Halloween Havoc

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium

* LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller with the winner being named Halloween Havoc host

* Step inside “Duke’s Poker Room” with Duke Hudson

♥️♠️ Shuffle up and deal ♣️♦️ Step inside "Duke's Poker Room" tonight on #WWENXT. @sixftfiiiiive pic.twitter.com/BY41ixyhaI — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 19, 2021

