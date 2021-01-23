AEW has announced two new segments for this week’s upcoming episode of Dynamite on TNT.

First up…pro-wrestling legend Sting and TNT champion Darby Allin will address their Street Fight against Team Taz at the upcoming Revolution pay per view.

Then…former world champion Jon Moxley will gives his thoughts on his upcoming Beach Break tag team bout against Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers, where the Purveyor of Violence will be teaming with PAC and Rey Fenix.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THIS WEEK’S DYNAMITE:

-Dax Hardwood versus Jungle Boy

-Shanna versus Britt Baker

-Sting and Darby Allin address Street Fight with Team Taz

-Jon Moxley hypes Beach Break showdown

-Lance Archer versus Eddie Kingston

-Cody Rhodes responds to Shaquille O’Neal’s comments

-The Young Bucks/Good Brothers versus Dark Order